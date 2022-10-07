Opendoor Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Opendoor Technologies Inc. ("Opendoor" or the "Company") OPEN. The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Opendoor common stock between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) Opendoor common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. ("Legacy Opendoor") completed on or about December 18, 2020 (the "Merger"). Investors are hereby notified that they have until December 6, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents for the Merger were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the algorithm ("Algorithm") used by the Company to make offers for homes could not accurately adjust to changing house prices across different market conditions and economic cycles; (ii) as a result, the Company was at an increased risk of sustaining significant and repeated losses due to residential real estate pricing fluctuations; (iii) accordingly, Defendants overstated the purported benefits and competitive advantages of the Algorithm; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Opendoor class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Opendoor class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

