Saputo Cheese USA Inc. Recalls Certain Cheese Products Due to Potential Contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Oct. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Cheese USA Inc. (Saputo), is voluntarily recalling certain cheese products in the United States after having been notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo's distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The products being recalled are marked with Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022. The products were distributed from August 1, 2022, through September 30, 2022. The affected products were available at supermarkets, wholesale stores, retail stores and restaurants nationwide including Albertsons, Target, Wakefern Stores, Sysco and Shamrock Foods. See listing below.
Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Saputo is working with impacted customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from the marketplace. Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products identified in the table below with the specified sell by date are urged to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. No other Saputo products are affected by this recall.
This recall is being initiated with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, consumers with questions may contact Saputo at 1-888-587-2423 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.
Product Recall Listing
The Brand Name, Product, Pack Size, UPC and Sell By Date that appear on packages of the affected products can assist consumers in identifying the recalled products.
|Material Number
|Brand
|Product
|Pack Size
|UPC
|7000360
|Metropolitan
|Metropolitan Triple Cream Brie
|6.5#
|90711565005739
|7000241
|Metropolitan
|Metropolitan Triple Cream Brie
|8oz
|00711565007679
|7000199
|Maitre D'
|Maitre D' Soft Ripened Double Cream Brie
|2.2#
|00780487488422
|1007121
|Black Bear
|Black Bear Double Cream Brie Cheese
|10 oz
|00780487488460
|7000251
|Black Bear
|Black Bear Brie Wheel
|6 lb.
|00780487488453
|7000309
|Joan of Arc
|Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie Soft Ripened Cheese
|8oz
|00711565112236
|7000310
|Joan of Arc
|Joan of Arc Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese
|8oz
|00711565112243
|7000622
|Joan of Arc
|Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie Soft Ripened Cheese
|14oz
|00711565129111
|7000783
|Joan of Arc
|Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie Soft Ripened Cheese
|8oz
|00711565204993
|7000623
|Joan of Arc
|Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie with Cracked Peppercorns
|2.2#
Random Weight
|90711565129121
|7000624
|Joan of Arc
|Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie with Herbs
|2.2#
Random Weight
|00711565129135
|7000626
|Joan of Arc
|Joan of Arc Triple Crème Brie
|6.5#
Random Weight
|00711565129166
|7000657
|Joan of Arc
|Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie
|8oz
|00711565200520
|7000621
|Joan of Arc
|Joan of Arc Triple Cream Brie
|8oz
|00711565129104
|7000457
|Cobblestreet Market
|Cobblestreet Market Gouda Cheese
|10 lb.
|00822486135447
|7000669
|Cobblestreet Market
|Cobblestreet Market Brie Soft Ripened Cheese
|2.2#
|00822486179809
|7000521
|Reny Picot
|Reny Picot Brie
|7oz
|00033421022412
|7000819
|Block & Barrel
|Block & Barrel Brie Cheese Wheel
|2.2#
Random Weight
|00734730570501
|7000820
|Block & Barrel
|Block & Barrel Brie Cheese Wheel
|2.2#
Random Weight
|00078982603281
|7001166
|Good & Gather
|Good & Gather Double Cream Brie Soft Ripened Cheese
|8oz
|00085239047620
About Saputo Cheese USA Inc.
Saputo Cheese USA Inc. (SCUSA) is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top ten dairy processors in the world. SCUSA produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the Company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the Company's brand names, as well as under customer brand names.
Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
media@saputo.com
