George Kennedy, Long-Time Cordelia, CA Resident and Pillar of the Fairfield Community, Announces Candidacy for Fairfield City Council

by WebWire
September 1, 2022 8:00 AM | 1 min read

George Kennedy, a proud Cordelia resident for over 30 years, officially announced his highly-anticipated run for Fairfield City Council, today. Mr Kennedy is a candidate in District 1, which encompasses the Cordelia, Green Valley, and Eastridge neighborhoods.

As a community member for 3 decades, Mr. Kennedy has been involved in multiple civic and community endeavors. He formerly served on the Tri-Valley Board for 14 years- as president for 7 years. Mr Kennedy chaired the Mayor's Blue Ribbon task force for Firefighters and Paramedic services, as well as Citizens for a Safer Fairfield. Presently, George serves as Vice President of the Solano County Fair Board Association Board of Directors, last year Mr. Kennedy served as Chair of the Budget Advisory Committee for Fairfield.

An avid pickleball enthusiast, George personally worked with the City Council and staff to refurbish the courts at Allan Witt Park; helping to build 16 new pickleball courts, 3 tennis courts, and a Futsal court. A long-time supporter of the Northern Solano Babe Ruth, Fairfield Expos organizations, Mr. Kennedy also led the efforts to construct the Cordelia Tri-Valley Little League fields, as well as Cordelia Community Park.

“I'm committed to being a problem solver, not a politician,” Mr Kennedy says. He plans to bring his experience navigating the complicated intersection of business, private, civic and community interests to bear on the issues important to District 1 residents. “I'm excited to dig into the challenges that are top of mind for my neighbors in District 1, and see where collaboration and compromise can get things moving,” Mr Kennedy said. “I believe many times politics gets in the way of progress.”

— WebWireID293291 —


Posted In: NewsPress Releases