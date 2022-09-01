Bloomberg Brazil Trains 50 Women in Python and BQuant Technology

Bloomberg Brazilï¿½announced today that it has certified 50 women in Python, one of the most popular computer programming languages in the financial world.

The women participated in a specialï¿½Bloomberg Python Bootcampï¿½designed to give women in asset management more skills to enhance their careers in the industry. The program was sponsored by theï¿½Bloomberg Women's Buy-Side Network'sï¿½(BWBN)ï¿½Brazil Chapterï¿½in partnership with theï¿½Let's Codeï¿½programming school.ï¿½ï¿½Bloomberg's Corporate Philanthropyï¿½andï¿½Global Data teamï¿½in Sï¿½o Paulo developed an eight-week course to share and assist with practical applications of Python, including how to use it on Bloomberg'sï¿½BQuant, a platform that enables users to build, test and share research — with faster time to market.

“Buy-side professionals need to manage an overwhelming amount of data to generate the best investment ideas and strategies, and Python and BQuant make that easier,” saidï¿½Geraldo Coelho, Bloomberg's Latin America Business Executive, who opened the event. “We hope these new technology skills will give women an added advantage in the job market,” he added.

Women who have achieved senior positions in the investment industry told the graduates what they will need to succeed.

“We come from a cultural process in which we are tested all the time and only through preparation and determination will we be able to overcome the challenges,” saidï¿½Luciane Ribeiro, CEO of 3V Capital Asset Management, and one of the founders of BWBN in Brazil, who helped hand out the certifications.

Marilia Biazettiï¿½, an investor relations Analyst at VELT Partners, said, “The mentoring gave me space to create and make mistakes. It was so helpful to have a support system, with similar people, especially a group of women, with the chance to develop our skills for the market.”

Paloma Leon, a quantitative analyst at FAMA Investimentos, who holds a degree in economics from Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, said, “I wanted more training in Python and used BQuant to do sectorial analyzes looking at the ESG data of companies. I was able to bring more relevant information to the companies to be analyzed.”

Isabella Oliveira, who is an investment analyst at Verde Asset Management, used the training to create a real estate fund monitor that substantially shortened the analysis time to create reports. “This training has been a tool that has made me feel empowered,” she said.

The BWBN Brazil's next event on September 15 is focused on getting more senior women in asset management quoted in the media. The chapter will invite public relations professionals who work for investment management firms, pension funds, hedge funds and the PR agencies that represent them, to meet with Bloomberg News.

About the Bloomberg Women's Buy-side Network Brazil chapter

The BWBN Brazil Chapter is part of a global network formed by women in the asset management sector. Its mission is to educate, inspire and uplift women in the investment management industry. The BWBN Brazil founders areï¿½Flï¿½via Almeida, CEO of Peninsula Partners,ï¿½Tatiana Grecco, Risk Director at Itaï¿½ Unibanco, andï¿½Luciane Ribeiro, founder and principal partner of 3V Capital Asset Management Ltda. The chapter can be reached via email atï¿½bbwbn@bloomberg.net

