HBO Max Renews Adult-Animated Series HARLEY QUINN for A Fourth Season

The critically-acclaimed Max Original adult-animated seriesï¿½ HARLEY QUINNï¿½ has been renewed for a fourth season, ahead of the season three finale on September 15.



Season 3 logline: In season three of the biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series, Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) wrap up their "Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour" and return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) - "Harlivy" strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy's long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.



: Kaley Cuoco (Harley Quinn), Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Ron Funches (King Shark), JB Smoove (Frank the Plant), Alan Tudyk (Clayface/The Joker), Matt Oberg (Kite Man), Christopher Meloni (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Daly (Two-Face), Diedrich Bader (Batman/Bruce Wayne), James Adomian (Bane), Sanaa Lathan (Selina Kyle), Briana Cuoco (Batgirl/Barbara Gordon), Harvey Guillen (Nightwing). With a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes,ï¿½ A.V. Club ï¿½notes that the third season “continues to fire on all cylinders,”ï¿½ IGN ï¿½hailed it as “insane, blood-soaked, and hilarious” andï¿½ SlashFilmï¿½ called it “a breath of fresh air.”



: “We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue. And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.” Season 3 credits: Based on characters from DC, HARLEY QUINN is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey.ï¿½ Executive Producers are Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register, Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

