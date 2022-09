Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Bank of Canada RY RY, is scheduled to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit in Toronto on September 7, 2022 at 9:35 a.m. (EDT).

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on RBC's website at�http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/events-presentations.html�on September 7, 2022. The webcast will be archived for three months.

