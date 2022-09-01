Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown Celebrates New York Fashion Week with Acts of Love

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, the award-winning luxury lifestyle hotel located in the heart of TriBeCA, is launchingï¿½Acts of Loveï¿½– three dedicated moments for guests and locals to engage during Fashion Week. From Friday, September 9 through Thursday, September 14, 2022, the Hotel lobby will be transformed into a vibrant and whimsical escape.

Three Acts of Love will take over the lobby of Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown:



Love is the Scent of Fresh Blooms : Famed artistic director and celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham ï¿½ will curate five dazzling floral arrangements that will flow throughout the lobby. Leatham's bold and colourful vision will unfold through cascading designs that will transform the lobby into THE Instagram spot to visit during Fashion Week. Guests can also pick the perfect flower to take home from the Four Seasons flower cart.



: Famed artistic director and celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham will curate five dazzling floral arrangements that will flow throughout the lobby. Leatham's bold and colourful vision will unfold through cascading designs that will transform the lobby into THE Instagram spot to visit during Fashion Week. Guests can also pick the perfect flower to take home from the Four Seasons flower cart. Love is a Letter from the Heart : Guests can immerse themselves in the lost art of letter writing at the bespoke Letters of Love postcard experience in collaboration with fashion designer Christian Siriano, who created custom-designed postcards exclusively for Four Seasons.



: Guests can immerse themselves in the lost art of letter writing at the bespoke Letters of Love postcard experience in collaboration with fashion designer Christian Siriano, who created custom-designed postcards exclusively for Four Seasons. Love is Sweet: After dropping the postcard in the heritage mailbox, guests can enjoy a sweet treat from the specialty gelato cart.



The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtownï¿½is ready to pamper and treat Fashion Week guests who need a respite from the busy week withï¿½Acts of Loveï¿½that focus on self-care and wellness.

Guests can book an appointment to experienceï¿½NextHealth's IV Therapy during a special pop up at The Spa. Four IV treatments will be available including:



Glamour IV ï¿½to enhance the skin's overall glow from the inside out with revitalizing and collagen-boosting ingredients such as vitamin C, L-Lysine, and biotin that will leave skin looking supple and hair feeling hydrated.



ï¿½to enhance the skin's overall glow from the inside out with revitalizing and collagen-boosting ingredients such as vitamin C, L-Lysine, and biotin that will leave skin looking supple and hair feeling hydrated. Super Immune IV ï¿½to supercharge the immune system with a potent combination of vitamin C, magnesium, vitamin B5, antivirals, and other essential vitamins and minerals for boosted bodily defences.



ï¿½to supercharge the immune system with a potent combination of vitamin C, magnesium, vitamin B5, antivirals, and other essential vitamins and minerals for boosted bodily defences. Energy Plusï¿½ to fuel and enhance mental and physical vitality with energy-boosting ingredients such as L-Carnitine, vitamin B12, and potent amino acids.



to fuel and enhance mental and physical vitality with energy-boosting ingredients such as L-Carnitine, vitamin B12, and potent amino acids. Detoxï¿½to encourage the elimination of toxins and harmful substances with powerful ingredients such as lysine, taurine, and antioxidants for a fully refreshed feeling.



The Spa is launching new skincare products and services withï¿½Augustinus Bader, the science-backed and award-winning luxury skincare brand best known for The Method Facial. The Method uses Augustinus Bader's groundbreaking technology to create a one-of-a-kind, highly sophisticated facial experience. The facial promotes a sequence of personalized regenerative processes for skin hydration, firmness, evenness, and protection against environmental aggressors.

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown is the official hotel partner forï¿½Vogue'sï¿½inauguralï¿½Vogue World Fashion Experience.ï¿½Fashion Week guests will receive a special welcome amenity created by Executive Chefï¿½Maria Tampakisï¿½and three expert Four Seasons executive pastry chefs including: Rhonda Ashton, Four Seasons Jackson Hole; Eddy Dhenin, Four Seasons Minneapolis; and Rob Differ, Four Seasons One Dalton Street, Boston.

The Acts of Love experience will be open to guests and locals during the following times:



Friday, September 9: 4:00– 8:00 pm



Saturday, September 10: 1:00– 4:00 pm



Sunday, September 11: 4:00– 8:00 pm



Monday, September 12: 8:30 am – 12:30 pm



Tuesday, September 13: 4:00– 8:00 pm



Wednesday, September 14: 4:00– 8:00 pm



Room reservations can be madeï¿½onlineï¿½or by calling 646 8801985.

The Spa is open daily from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. Appointments can be made by calling 646 880 1999.

