Identifying and Mitigating Occupational Exposure Risks to Xylene and Other Industrial Chemicals

Xylene is described by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) as a colorless, flammable liquid with a sweet odor. There are three forms of xylene in which the methyl groups vary on the benzene ring: meta-xylene, ortho-xylene and para-xylene (m-, o- and p-xylene). These different forms are referred to as isomers.



Chemical companies produce xylene from petroleum and it is one of the top 30 chemicals produced in the United States in terms of volume according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR). It is used as a solvent and in the printing, rubber and leather industries. It is also used as a cleaning agent, a thinner for paint, and in paints and varnishes. Xylene can even be found in small amounts in airplane fuel and gasoline.



NIOSH lists some examples of workers at risk of being exposed to xylene, they include:



Painters and furniture refinishers who use paint thinners, solvents, lacquers and paint removers



Biomedical laboratory workers who use it as a solvent to fix tissue specimens and rinse stains



Workers involved in the distillation and purification of xylene



Workers employed in industries who use xylene as a raw material



Gas station and automobile garage workers through exposure to petroleum products



"Exposure to xylene can irritate the eyes, nose, skin and throat," said Zahid Iqbal, MPH, CIH and Technical Director at Clark Seif Clark (CSC). "It can also cause headaches, dizziness, confusion, loss of muscle coordination, and in high doses, death reports NIOSH. To help protect workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has set a Permissible Exposure Limit (PEL) and NIOSH has a Recommended Exposure Limit (REL)."



