An Adopted Boy Embraces His Future

No matter what cultural tradition or social holiday many people think or define, the coming-of-age journey is rarely a predictable textbook occurrence. It is primarily a personal aspect of the young person's journey.

This story is accurately depicted in Louis Howard Drake's book “When a Boy Becomes a Man.” It tells the tale of an adopted young man named Eric who was brought up by a Christian military family who encouraged him to enlist. The young guy now has a distinguished career, but before that, he went through grief and loss that ultimately helped him grow.

However, the novel focuses largely on how Eric's upbringing prepared him to embrace the future. Eric had to be raised by parents who cared about his future, just like any other young man going through the adoption system. At this point, the narrative starts to focus on the lessons Eric learned from his adoptive family. This is the point at which Eric's tale of coming of age changes.

We are reminded of Eric's adoptive parents and how important they were to his development in the author Louis Howard Drake's story. His strategy employs anecdotal storytelling. As an attentive storyteller, he covers these people's lives in detail and placed a heavy emphasis on the characters' choices as well as the circumstances that shaped their lives. And in many ways, it's through this that we are able to appreciate Eric's maturation. As the young guy realizes the strength of his upbringing, we are able to witness the power of God and transformation of his life.

This is the author's strength; Louis Howard Drake writes with attention to detail and is motivated by his desire to see adopted children experience love.

“When a Boy Becomes a Man”

Author: Louis Howard Drake

Publisher: Xlibris US

Published Date: March 17, 2021

Book Genre: Coming-of-Age, Fiction

About the Author

Louis Howard Drake currently lives in Seattle, Washington.

