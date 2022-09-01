EMSL San Leandro Laboratory Now Open 6 Days for Mold, Asbestos, and Lead Testing

EMSL is happy to announce that our San Leandro, CA, laboratory will now open six days a week for asbestos, lead, and mold testing. With restoration, inspections, and even flooding, these hazardous materials could come up as something that needs to be addressed promptly.



“EMSL strives to assist local communities and keeping your home and business safe.” Senior Vice President of Marketing Joseph Frasca said. “Our San Leandro lab being open six days a week Monday through Saturday is our way of extending the services needed to keep the community moving smoothly.”



EMSL Analytical, Inc. San Leandro lab also offers fire, smoke, and microbiology testing services. To see all the testing this lab is certified for, visit our website at: https://emsl.com/Locations.aspx?LaboratoryID=21. Not located in the San Leandro area? EMSL has 50 locations across the United States and Canada. You can find our locations here: https://emsl.com/Locations.aspx



EMSL San Leandra laboratory is located at 464 McCormick Street and can be reached at (510) 895-3675. To learn more about our asbestos testing and other services, please visit www.EMSL.com or email us at info@emsl.com Please feel free to call us at (800) 220-3675 for more information.



About EMSL Analytical, Inc.



EMSL Analytical is one of the leading testing laboratories throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC's, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products, and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies, including but not limited to A2LA, AIHA-LAP, LLC (AIHA-LAP, LLC EMLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC IHLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP, and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.



— WebWireID293747 —