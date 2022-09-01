IFA 2022: Samsung Shares Its Vision for a Smarter Life, a Sustainable Future

Samsung Electronics demonstrated its vision for a smarter life and a sustainable future. During its IFA 2022 press conference, the company highlighted its revamped SmartThings, which unlocks new possibilities for connectivity, customizability and sustainability across Samsung's product categories.

The keynote showcased Samsung's latest advancements in home appliances, TV, display, mobile and wearable technology: an ecosystem of devices intelligently connected to protect the environment, support healthier lifestyles and make every day more fun and entertaining.

A New Frontier of Connected Living With SmartThings

Samsung has integrated the SmartThings across its product categories,1ï¿½creating an inclusive ecosystem and an unmatched multi-device experience that enables users to control and transform their environment as they wish. SmartThings empowers consumers to get the most out of their Samsung devices, as well as third-party products they may already own.

This simplifies and opens up options for connectivity. It also creates more possibilities for users to tailor their device experiences, encouraging them to find new ways to enjoy their products. By allowing you to live every day in the most efficient, productive and comfortable ways, SmartThings gives you more time to focus on what matters to you most.

“Through our latest innovations, Samsung is providing more open, more connected and smarter experiences for everyone,” said Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Europe. “We are continuing our mission to bring game-changing solutions to support your lifestyle, offer new ways to be entertained, all while challenging how we can look after our planet.”

Helping Consumers Live More Sustainably

To create the ultimate sustainable home experience and to become the No. 1 energy efficiency brand, Samsung is combining SmartThings-based connectivity with the energy efficiency built right into its home appliance products. Customers are empowered to make eco-conscious decisions with the help of SmartThings Energy, which monitors usage patterns and provides real-time data, making it easier for users to understand how they are consuming energy.

By 2023, 100% of Samsung's major home appliances will be Wi-Fi enabled and offer the SmartThings Energy service by default, allowing consumers to continuously reduce energy usage with ease. What's more, Samsung appliances will go beyond the current highest energy rating2 to deliver an extra 10%3 of energy savings.

Using the sustainable solutions recommended by SmartThings Energy and implementing them through the help of intuitive features like AI Energy Mode,4ï¿½customers can take steps towards lowering consumption at home by switching compatible smart appliances5 to energy saving mode.

The Bespoke AI™ Washer offers AI Ecobubble™, which turns detergent into bubbles that quickly get absorbed into the laundry. This delivers the same level of cleanliness while reducing energy usage by up to 70%.6ï¿½Users can also reduce energy waste with AI Wash Cycle, which identifies optimal levels of water and detergent, then adjusts soaking, rinsing and spinning times.

The Digital Inverter Motor in washers and dryers, as well as the Digital Invertor Compressor in refrigerators, are covered for 20 years by the most comprehensive warranty7 Samsung has offered yet, to assure customers that their appliances won't need replacing8 any time soon.

For more sustainable entertainment, Samsung introduced the SolarCell Remote, which charges by exposure to light and radio frequencies from devices like Wi-Fi routers.9ï¿½Samsung estimates that over seven years, the company could prevent more than 200 million batteries from entering landfills. This year, Samsung is opening up the licence for this design to the public,10 so that other manufacturers can be more sustainable too.

Samsung is also contributing to a cleaner environment by repurposing ocean-bound plastics. The company is repurposing discarded fishing nets, using them to create a new material for use in mobile products including the Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4 and Buds2 Pro. By the end of 2022, Samsung could prevent more than 50 tons of plastic from entering the world's oceans.

Samsung is also aiming to create Net Zero Homes across Europe through various partnerships. With Qcells, the company is exploring ways to harness solar energy. With SMA, the leading residential inverter brand in the E.U., Samsung will connect more solar panels to SmartThings Energy. Samsung is also collaborating with global building, home automation and EV charger manufacturers such as ABB.

Supporting Your Wellness Everywhere

Samsung's dedication to healthy living is reflected in its broad range of connected devices that focus on wellbeing. From air quality control to healthier cooking and even pet care, SmartThings offers many ways to look after the health of everyone in your home.

SmartThings Home Life centralizes all existing SmartThings services, including SmartThings Cooking, Clothing Care, Pet Care, Air Care and Energy, into an accessible hub on smartphones. This allows customers to look after various elements of their home from anywhere. But SmartThings is more than home appliances. It also includes Galaxy devices, such as the latest Galaxy Watch5 series.

With Samsung's groundbreaking BioActive sensor, Galaxy wearable devices monitor multiple aspects of your body to give you a holistic understanding of your health, whether you're working or working out. Users can also track their sleep quality and receive customized sleep coaching. And with SmartThings, they can automatically adjust device settings for a customized experience, whether it's before bed for a better sleep environment or during the day for optimal viewing conditions.

Personalized Entertainment and Gaming for All

With SmartThings, every day is more fun. Samsung is opening up viewing and gaming possibilities for all, enabling new ways to be entertained. Customers have a broad range of viewing options, including the wall-sized MICRO LED, the large-screen Neo QLED 8K and the portable Freestyle.

New for 2022 is Samsung's The Frame with Matte Display, which enhances viewing experiences with reduced reflections, offering realistic picture quality regardless of the lighting conditions. With the Samsung TV Plus service, viewers can easily switch from watching on the big screen to watching on the go.

Gamers also have plenty of choice. The Odyssey Ark offers an experience like no other, thanks to the 1000R curvature that wraps around users' field of vision for maximum immersion. The Odyssey Neo G8 is great for serious gamers, while Smart Monitors offer flexibility for those who want to use the same display for work and play.

In addition, the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has a screen that doubles in size, on a device that still fits in your pocket: an ideal choice for gaming on the go. Samsung foldable smartphones are now mainstream, with more than twice the units shipped across Europe compared to last year.11ï¿½From September, Samsung is bringing the latest innovations to even more users, with the new software on the Z Fold4, Flip4 and the Watch5 expanding to our previous generations.

Greater Experiences Through Open Collaboration

Openness and collaboration are key elements of Samsung's philosophy, and the company has collaborated with some of the biggest names in technology and entertainment to give consumers a unique experience.

In 2022, Samsung launched the Gaming Hub, which offers an all-in-one platform for discovering and playing cloud games, including those on Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik and Amazon Luna (U.S. only). This opens up gaming to a whole new crowd of potential gamers who do not own a games console, widening the gaming community and making the hobby more accessible than ever.

Samsung has also partnered with Philips Hue to provide immersive music experiences on Galaxy smartphones and tablets. When users listen to music on these devices, their Hue lights can automatically change colors or dim with SmartThings music sync.

From movies and games to music, Samsung understands that entertainment is most exciting when it evolves. Samsung has found a new partner in TikTok, the home of the most dynamic community of content creators right now. Together, Samsung and TikTok will work to find some of the most exciting music makers creating right now and provide unrivalled opportunities for them to build their careers in the industry.

Through SmartThings, Samsung is not only on a mission to enhance product connectivity. The company is already enabling new experiences, healthier living, better entertainment and more sustainable lifestyles. But that is only the beginning: along with products from 300 other brands and 230 million registered SmartThings users, the possibilities for a smarter life are truly limitless.

1 SmartThings Energy currently works with around 40 Samsung home appliances that are SmartThings enabled. These include washing machines, clothes dryers, dish washers, air conditioners, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, ovens, hoods, cooktops, microwave ovens, TVs (models launched after June 2022) and energy meters.

2 According to the European Energy Standard, the highest energy efficiency rating for home appliances is A for refrigerators and washing machines, and A+++ for dryers and air conditioners (EHS).

3 Extra 10% of energy saving is applicable for Bespoke AI™ laundry, Bespoke bottom mounted freezer and Eco Heating System.

4 Available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.

5 Only available for smart appliances that are compatible with AI Energy mode.

6 [i]Tested in accordance with IEC 60456-2010 / 4kg Wash Load / Super Eco Wash cold (WF80F5E5U4W) vs. Cotton 40ï¿½C without Ecobubble (WF0702WKU). Individual results may vary.[/i]

7 The 20-year warranty is only applicable to the digital inverter motors in washers and dryers and compressors in refrigerators, sold in the E.U. starting in July in addition to digital inverter motors found in washers sold in the U.S. It is limited to products manufactured by Samsung and subcontracted manufacturers and does not apply to any outsourced products.

8 Samsung works within the WEEE (Waste of Electrical and Electronic Equipment) regulations for the environmentally safe collection, treatment, recycling and disposal of equipment.

9ï¿½Compatible with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

10 See https://solarcellremote.samsung.com/ for more.

11 Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 shipped until August 31, 2022 vs. Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 shipped until August 31, 2021.

