Everygame Poker Giving up to 100 Free Spins on Book of Helios, Its Slot of the Month for September

In the casino games section at Everygame Poker, the Slot of the Month for September is the mystical Book of Helios. Until the end of the month, players can take up to 100 free spins on this enchanting game from Betsoft.

Click here to watch video version of this story.



Book of Helios is a fantasy game where a mystical book triggers free spins and multiplies wins. In this new action-adventure game from Betsoft, players team up with acclaimed hero Olivia Brave as she infiltrates the temple of Helios, the Greek god of the sun, in search of treasure.



The mystical Book of Helios that guides her on this great adventure is both a Wild and a Scatter. It can replace any symbol and three can trigger ten free spins. As free spins begin, Helios charges onto the screen in his chariot and expands one random symbol to fill its entire reel. During free spins, every Book of Helios wild/scatter symbol expands to fill the reel. Expanded symbols multiply wins up to 5X and expanded Wilds can multiply each other, generating epic payouts.



FREE SPINS ON THE SLOT OF THE MONTH: BOOK OF HELIOS

September 1-30, 2022



30 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit

Coupon code: FLARE01

60 Free Spins with min. $50 deposit

Coupon code: FLARE02

80 Free Spins with min. $75 deposit

Coupon code: FLARE03

100 Free Spins with min. $100 deposit

Coupon code: FLARE04



Wagering requirement: 30X. Max cash-out: $250.



In addition to its busy poker tables, Everygame Poker has a growing selection of slots and table games from four leading games providers.



— WebWireID293729 —