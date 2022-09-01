Adova Benelux appoints DBC International as exclusive distributor for the Netherlands and Flanders

DBC (Dutch Bedding Company) International has signed a partnership agreement for the representation of the international Simmons brand. The distribution agreement enables DBC International to distribute the Generation and Beautyrest collections of Simmons in the Netherlands and Flanders.



DBC International, the wholesale division of Beter Bed Holding, is primarily known for the premium brand M line. A high-quality collection of mattresses, pillows and box springs developed for everyone who wants to get the most out of their night's sleep and perform optimally during the day. With good support and optimal pressure distribution, M line ensures the desired recovery during sleep. With the Simmons collection, DBC International is expanding its portfolio and can respond even better to the needs of today's market.

Founded in 1870 in the United States, Simmons has been a leading brand in the market for over 140 years and one of the global leaders in the hotel and retail business. Simmons mattresses are known for their patented pocket springs, craftsmanship and ergonomic lying comfort. The products are made with alpaca wool or with Talalay latex. The Beautyrest by Simmons collection consists of luxury premium mattresses, mostly intended for the hotel sector. Simmons' Generation range is sustainably produced and responsibly commercialised. From the ecological choice of materials to sustainable design and optimum recycling. The entire process of the Generation mattresses has been completely revised to offer the bed market a unique product that meets the needs of today's consumers.

From mid-September, new and existing customers can order the products from this range directly from DBC International. For customers, the point of contact will not change; the Simmons account managers will remain active for the Netherlands and Belgium. We are delighted to add their many years of knowledge and experience to the DBC team. With its leading position in the market and recognised marketing strategy, DBC International is an important lever for Simmons for the Netherlands and Flanders. The addition of Simmons to the brand portfolio is fully in line with DBC's national and international growth ambitions in terms of product range, sales channels and geographies. Embracing Simmons also underlines Beter Bed Holding's Sleep Better, Live Better proposition.

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands' leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.

Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won't rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation LUNEXT. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores, a fast-growing online presence, and a wholesale company our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees generated € 214.2 million revenue in 2021.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID' tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night's sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.

For more information

Press enquiries: Uneke Dekkers / CFF Communications

T +31 (0)20 575 4010 or M +31 (0)6 50261626

E uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl

Please click on the link under attachment for the PDF version of the press release. The Simmons' Generation range photo can be found below.

Press photos can be downloaded here .

Attachments