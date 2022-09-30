The Heritage Corridor Business Alliance announced the inaugural LHG Meat-A-Thon, taking place on Sunday, November 13. The event is an eating challenge, where participants will visit 13 different stations (restaurants, food trucks, pop-ups) in Downtown Lemont, IL that are each serving a different two-ounce sampling of meat – including a hamburger slider, pulled pork, chili, a taco, and more.

Lemont, IL September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- LHG Meat-A-Thon Challenges Participants to Eat 26 Ounces of Meat, Because if you Accomplish That Feat, You Deserve the “Golden T-Bone” Medal



The Heritage Corridor Business Alliance, the Chamber of Commerce serving Lemont, Homer Glen, and the surrounding areas, announced the inaugural LHG Meat-A-Thon, taking place on Sunday, November 13. The event is an eating challenge, where participants will visit 13 different stations (restaurants, food trucks, pop-ups) in Downtown Lemont that are each serving a different two-ounce sampling of meat – including a hamburger slider, pulled pork, chili, a taco, and more. They will be given a racing t-shirt and a racing bib, taking on the theme of running a race. Upon completion, participants will receive “The Golden T-Bone” finishers medal.



“There are so many great restaurants in the area, we wanted to bring attention to these entrepreneurs in a truly unique way,” stated Dan Mulka, Executive Director of the Heritage Corridor Business Alliance (HCBA). “Plus, we want more people to discover Downtown Lemont. It’s vintage charm, blue collar ethic, outdoor fun, this Village is like no other.”



The event itself is a fundraiser for the HCBA, which also puts on other events like the LHG Test Kitchen Week in January and Lemont Legends Cruise Nights in the summer. A portion of the proceeds are given back to the vendors to help defray their costs.



Currently, the LHG Meat-A-Thon has announced the following vendors for the event:

· Barrel & Vine

· Big Ed’s Shed

· Heroes West Lemont

· Matt’s Barbecue

· Mucha Salsa

· Wooden Paddle



The cost to participate in the event is $100 per person (plus a $4.95 processing fee). To register, or for more information, please visit LHGMeatathon.com.

Contact Information:

Heritage Corridor Business Alliance

Dan Mulka

630-257-5997

Contact via Email

https://www.myhcba.com

