CBD.market Store Notices That Usage of CBD Gummies Spikes Following New Study Confirming CBD Safety

CBD.market online CBD store's research shows that most of the company's CBD users prefer CBD gummies, following the recently shared preliminary findings of CBD safety.

San Diego, CA September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CBD.market online CBD products store has noticed a new trend: CBD gummy products are again on the rise.



According to Singlecare, there's a rapidly growing market for CBD gummies and edibles. This coincides with independent research conducted by CBD.market. A leading online CBD retailer offering CBD gummies, capsules, tinctures, and topical products, CBD.market partners with the best CBD suppliers in the country to offer clients access to third-party-tested products.



CBD.market's internal sales research shows that most of the company's CBD users prefer CBD gummies. What's more, CBD.market reports that CBN is the fastest growing "minor cannabinoid": https://cbd.market/cbn. A rise in demand for CBN gummies among CBD.market's customers has accompanied the overall rise in demand for gummy products. CBD sleep gummies in all spectrums and categories are in demand among customers looking for CBD-based solutions for sleep issues. CBD.market finds that experienced CBD users veer toward high-potency gummies when seeking both sleep and wellness solutions.



"Gummies are the most popular category because of their similarity to gummy bears," shares Michael Levin, CBD.market Head of Fulfillment. "They deliver the potential of cannabidiol; they are discreet and have a premeasured dose. When visiting the CBD.market store, customers can use filters to find CBD edibles and gummies that fit their needs."



Boosting CBD demand is the fact that Validcare recently shared preliminary findings of its CBD safety study with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Commissioned and designed to respond to the FDA's requests for scientific data to help form the regulatory path for CBD products, the study was sponsored by 13 CBD brands that volunteered to supply lot-specific product information. Participants did not exhibit a prevalence of elevated liver function.



The list of 17 companies contracted for the study included CBDistillery, Charlotte's Web, and Medterra. All of these brands are available online through the CBD.market store. Customers may choose gummies, tinctures, and many other products made by these trusted manufacturers.



About CBD.market

CBD.market is a popular online CBD retailer focused on educating consumers on how to use CBD to promote wellness. Offering third-party-tested products from reputable, trusted CBD brands, CBD.market operates out of San Diego. The company stays on the cutting edge of research to provide customers with the best holistic products for preventing and treating disease and illness.

Contact Information:

CBD.market

Michael Levin

(442) 777-0177

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/870443



Press Release Distributed by PR.com