Kenda Press Announces Launch for "Blazes & Brimstone," Inspired by a Historic Michigan Fire

An uplifting middle-grade historical novel about children who show courage, humor and stamina in the face of a natural disaster.

Falmouth, MI September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “For most of his life, twelve-year-old Lyle figured he was going to hell. Usually that didn’t bother him much because, though Lyle definitely believed in Hell, he didn’t really believe in dying. At least he didn’t think it would ever happen to him. But today was different. Today for the first time he thought he might die. And soon.” So begins the story of Lyle and his siblings on the day that the encroaching wildfire roared to life in Lyle’s hometown of Holland, Michigan. In Blazes & Brimstone, author Linda Gruenberg brings the exciting story of survival and triumph over natural disaster to an audience of middle-grade readers.



Lyle and his siblings are living on the cusp of the future in the New World. Their step-mom is American and their dad is Dutch, like almost everyone else in the city of Holland where the Dutch immigrants have settled. Now, in the fall of 1871, smoke has been blowing through the town for days. Contained forest fires are not so much contained anymore. Worst of all, their step-mother, Winny, is about to have a baby, their horses are separated because the filly is being weaned, and the hell-and-brimstone the preacher always preached is surrounding their city. When the fire breaks, they almost make their escape. Lyle, Aggie and Rudy are on the back of the surrey and headed safely out of town when they hear a whinny—the desperate cry of a horse from inside the livery stable. Lyle jumps from the back of the surrey. He hears Aggie and Rudy land behind him, and their adventure of rescuing horses and escaping the fire begins. The horses will not be their only rescue. And it could be that the children need rescuing themselves.



“… Highly recommended for middle school libraries looking for attention-grabbing historical fiction.” —D. Donovan, Midwest Book Review



“This frontier adventure story, set in the American town of Holland, is a worthy companion to Little House on the Prairie, with shades of The Boxcar Children.” —The BookLife Prize



“An educational, if slightly uneven, novel of natural disaster.” —Kirkus Reviews

"Between its suspenseful journey and warm reflections, Blazes & Brimstone is an inspiring novel about the bravery of children.” —Karen Rigby, Foreword Reviews



Available immediately on Amazon.com or October 22nd wherever books are sold.

