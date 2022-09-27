Alfred Street Baptist Church Designates $1 Million to Jackson State University for Support During Water Crisis

Alexandria, VA September 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alfred Street Baptist Church’s (ASBC) Mission Division will donate up to $1 million to Jackson State University (JSU) to help defray costs related to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, MS, which began in late August 2022.



When the city of Jackson water treatment facility experienced low water pressure and issued a boil water notice, the lack of water pressure on campus prompted the University to delay its student move-in date. Classes began virtually and staff worked remotely until normal water pressure resumed, making it safe to return to normal operation. The University incurred significant expenses to rent portable showers and restroom facilities during the height of the crisis.



“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and philanthropy of Alfred Street Baptist Church, which has a long history of being an advocate for historically black colleges and universities,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. “Reverend Wesley and the Alfred Street family are living examples of the saying, ‘give and it will be given to you.’ This $1 million donation will make a significant difference for our students and the solvency of our institution.”



Nearly $400,000 of the ASBC donation will be earmarked specifically to help replenish the JSU Emergency Gap Fund, which is being used to assist students with water crisis-related expenses. To date, more than 3,600 students have requested support. The remaining balance of the donation will assist with the University’s expenses related to renting portable showers and portable restrooms.



“ASBC is pleased to provide support to one of the nation’s largest HBCUs in a crisis that impacts students’ daily existence on campus,” said Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, ASBC pastor. “Effective learning cannot happen without ensuring that of the basic needs of these students are met.”



About Alfred Street Baptist Church

Established in 1803, Alfred Street Baptist Church is home to one of the oldest and largest African American congregations in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. It has served as a prominent religious, educational, and cultural in the Northern Virginia community. Currently under the esteemed leadership of Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, Alfred Street Baptist Church has over 10,000 members and offers four online worship services, Saturdays at 6pm ET and Sundays at 8:00am, 10:00am and 2:00 pm ET, as well as one in-person worship service, every Sunday at 10:00am ET. For more information, visit alfredstreet.org.



About Jackson State University

Jackson State University, founded in 1877, is a historically black, high research activity university located in Jackson, the capital city of Mississippi. Jackson State’s nurturing academic environment challenges individuals to change lives through teaching, research and service. Officially designated as Mississippi’s Urban University, Jackson State continues to enhance the state, nation and world through comprehensive economic development, healthcare, technological and educational initiatives. The only public university in metropolitan Jackson, Jackson State is located near downtown, with five satellite locations throughout the area. For more information, visit www.jsums.edu or call 601-979-2121.

