International Ballet Stars to Perform in Hershey, PA

by PR.com
September 27, 2022 4:37 PM | 1 min read
A gala performance of internationally renowned ballet stars from the world's leading ballet companies, A Night of Stars comes to historic Hershey Theatre, Hershey, PA, on Sat. Oct. 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Visit hersheytheatre.com for tickets.

Hershey, PA September 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A Night of Stars is coming to Hershey Theatre, Hershey, PA, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. A showcase of internationally renowned dancers from the world’s leading ballet companies, this unique collection of ballet's brightest lights will shine on the historic Hershey Theatre stage for one unforgettable evening.

"A Night of Stars is a one-of-a-kind experience, in that it's a collection of world-class talent from leading ballet companies sharing the same stage," said Davit Karapetyan, Artistic Director for Pennsylvania Ballet Academy, who, along with his wife, Vanessa Zahorian, the Academy's Artistic Director, were instrumental in organizing the event. "This is a rare opportunity for audiences in our area to witness this amazing art form at a level they otherwise might never have been exposed to, and our dancers are looking forward to delivering a truly magical performance."

For tickets, visit HersheyTheatre.com.

Contact:
Sean Malakin
Email: smalakin@hooverinc.com
Phone: 800 692 7294 Ext. 1105
Visit: paballetacademy.org

Contact Information:
Pennsylvania Ballet Academy
Ashley Cunningham
717-774-7474
Contact via Email
paballetacademy.org
Sean Malakin
800-692-7294 x 1105

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/870375

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

