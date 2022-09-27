Three Northeast Schools win Explore.Act.Tell. Grant from ACME and Shaw's/Star Markets' Nourishing Neighbors

The Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning, in partnership with ACME Markets and Shaw's/Star Markets' Nourishing Neighbors Program, is excited to recognize the work toward ending hunger by local schools. This year's winners demonstrated creativity and attention to the needs around them as they worked through the lessons and hunger projects.

In the second year of the program for sixth through ninth graders, Explore.Act.Tell.® leads students through the process of understanding hunger insecurity around them and creating project solutions and a Public Service Announcement to engage others in their work. Diane Barrett, Executive Director of the Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning said, “Our young people are our future leaders. It is amazing to watch them, as they explore hunger insecurity in their community and act with strength and compassion to make a difference.”



Sanford Middle School, Sanford, ME - $5,000 grant to Strategies for a Stronger Sanford

The Sanford Middle School JMG students worked together to identify obstacles their classmates faced while accessing school breakfast and lunch at their middle school in Maine, and then worked diligently to do something about it! Students raised funds to purchase two grab and go carts that would provide students a faster way to eat breakfast for those that arrive after 7:30am. Soon, when COVID protocols lift, the carts will be wheeled around to classrooms during block 1 to provide breakfast to those who didn't have the chance to grab a food item. Under the direction of teacher Tara Houle, 40 students worked to serve 950 students 3000 food items.



Klinger Middle School, Southampton, PA - $5,000 grant to KMS Farmer’s Market

Five eager students at Klinger Middle School in Pennsylvania began the Explore.Act.Tell. Program with one goal - Raise awareness about how kids can make a difference in their school and community. Students led a free farmers market each month for families in their community, hosted a cereal food drive in which they filled the school lobby with cereal boxes, collected items to make Thanksgiving meals, and started a car wash to raise money for the free farmers market. Their teacher, Cindi Korger, said, “This project showed us how to empower students to make changes in their school and community.”



Hampstead Middle School, Hampstead, NH - $500 grant to HSD Little Food Pantry

Students worked to learn about food insecurity in their school and design and create an onsite food pantry. The design is reminiscent of a traditional New England Saltbox structure - this is a meaningful design to our little New England community. Students said, “Our mission is to work together to serve our community by increasing access to food and increasing awareness about hunger insecurity. The Saltbox Pantry is a true "take what you need, give what you can" community effort. We believe community means partnership - we are all in this together.”



Christy Duncan Anderson, President and Executive Director of Albertsons Companies Foundation said, “We are proud of this effort to engage students in the fight against food insecurity. We are continually humbled and inspired by these students and their commitment to end hunger in their neighborhoods.”



For more information on Explore.Act.Tell.® and how your school or club can participate, visit www.exploreacttell.org



About Explore.Act.Tell.®

Explore.Act.Tell.® teaches young people to become aware of food insecurity issues in their neighborhoods. They will practice skills needed to become good citizens and advocate for community involvement and service. Through four interactive lessons, students will create and implement a hunger solution project and develop a video and presentation of their work. This is a program of the Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning



About Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning

The Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning was established in 2003 as a public charity. The Foundation supports and builds alliances that enhance innovative, instructional programs and community outreach by providing the resources to promote student knowledge and engagement. The Foundation welcomes participation in efforts to enlighten, inspire and activate today’s students and educators by opening their classrooms to the real world. Find out more at fill.foundation.



ACME Markets and Shaw’s and Star Markets are a part of the Mid-Atlantic Division of Albertsons Companies ACI. Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale.



