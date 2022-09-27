New Craft Coffee Brand Fights Climate Change with Agroforestry

Forecast Coffee Company Sources Regeneratively Grown Coffees and Plants Trees with Profits

Bellingham, WA September 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Introducing Forecast Coffee Company, a new craft coffee brand from Bellingham, WA. Mission-driven, Forecast believes in the power of trees to fight climate change. They partner with quality-driven farms that practice agroforestry. Forecast donates 5% of their profits to plant trees and grow agroforestry. Their coffees are carefully roasted in a carbon-neutral, green-powered facility, and packaged in a 100% plant-based bag.



The line of Certified Organic and Fair Trade coffees include offerings that reflect the beauty of the Pacific Northwest, like Cloudberry, a fruit-forward blend named after the native fruit, and Pedal Pusher, a chocolaty blend celebrating the local bike community. Frostline Seasonal Blend pays tribute to the many peaks surrounding Bellingham. Packaging is designed by Cameron Jennings, featuring art from Bellingham artist Sarah Finger of Skyline Printworks.



“The farms that we partner with offer a return to traditional growing practices, which value soil health and biodiversity,” says David Yake, Director of Sales and Sustainability. “Our farming partners are growing coffee alongside native trees and shrubs. This provides an important habitat for local fauna and migratory birds, while also protecting against pests and extreme weather.”



To make a truly lasting impact, Forecast is donating 5% of profits to organizations fighting climate change by planting forests and expanding knowledge around agroforestry. “One organization we support is Trees for the Future; they partner with farmers in Africa to convert degraded farmland into lush, productive Forest Gardens with dozens of food crops and income-producing opportunities,” says Cheriss Faiola, Director of Marketing.



Forecast Coffee is available to buy online at forecastcoffeecompany.com, and starting in October 2023, will be available in select natural markets, including Sprouts Farmers Market, Haggen, and PCC Community Market.



About Forecast

Based in Bellingham, WA, Forecast Coffee Company is a craft coffee brand sourcing regenerative coffees from farms that are at the forefront of agroforestry. 5% of profits are donated to organizations that are fighting climate change by replanting forests. The coffee is carefully roasted in their green-powered, carbon neutral facility, and packaged in a 100% plant-based bag. Forecast currently offers five Certified Organic and Fair Trade coffees, including a Swiss Water Process Decaf. To learn more about Forecast Coffee Company or to find a retailer, visit forecastcoffeecompany.com and follow @forecastcoffeecompany.

Contact Information:

Forecast Coffee Company

David Yake

260-972-1459

Contact via Email

www.forecastcoffeecompany.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/870254



Press Release Distributed by PR.com