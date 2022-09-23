Leave Granted Pursuant to Part 16.1 of the British Columbia Securities Act in BridgeMark Class Action

Vancouver, Canada September 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In accordance with section 140.9 of the British Columbia Securities Act, this notice is being given by Bennett Mounteer LLP, counsel for the Plaintiffs, to advise that leave has been granted to commence an action under section 140.3 of the Securities Act (liability for secondary market disclosure) against the following issuers and individuals:



1. Affinor Growers Inc. AFI RSSFF (FRA:1AF0), Nicholas Brusatore, and Sam Chaudhry, by order of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia dated September 13, 2022;



2. Bam Bam Resources Corp., now Majuba Hill Copper Corp. JUBA JUBAF (FRA:4NP), and Bryn Gardener-Evans, by order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia dated November 22, 2021, affirmed by order of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia dated September 13, 2022;



3. BLOK Technologies Inc. BLK BLPFF (FRA:2AD), David Alexander, Robert Dawson, and James Hyland, by order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia dated November 22, 2021;



4. Cryptobloc Technologies Corp., now Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. BLOX CRYBF EVB, Brian Biles, Kenneth Phillippe, and Neil Stevenson-Moore, by order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia dated November 22, 2021; and



5. Kootenay Zinc Corp., now PeakBirch Commerce Inc. PKB PKBFF KYH, Anthony Jackson, and Von Torres, by order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia dated November 22, 2021, affirmed by order of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia dated September 13, 2022;



Leave was granted to pursue claims in respect of alleged misrepresentations in secondary market disclosure documents, including in news releases and notices of proposed issuance of listed securities released between February and August 2018.



The Plaintiff's application for class certification under the Class Proceedings Act has not yet been heard.



Copies of the reasons of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, and the reasons of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia, can be found at Tietz v Cryptobloc Technologies Corp., 2021 BCSC 2275 (CanLII) and Tietz v. Affinor Growers Inc., 2022 BCCA 307 (CanLII).



SOURCE: Bennett Mounteer LLP, Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP and Eighty-One West Law PC



For further information:



Additional information may be obtained by visiting https://www.bridgemarkclassaction.com.

Contact Information:

Bennett Mounteer LLP

Paul R. Bennett

1-604-639-3668

Contact via Email

www.bennettmounteer.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/870140



Press Release Distributed by PR.com