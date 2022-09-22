NatureKue Introduces TSupport with 5-Ling Formula – Herbal-Based Dietary Supplement Supports Children with Tourette Syndrome; Child Psychiatrist Praises Product

NatureKue's TSupport is a dietary supplement for children ages 5 to 18 with Tourette Syndrome whose parents want to provide everyday support to enable them to return to their normal, daily lives.

Rockville, MD September 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NatureKue today introduced TSupport, a dietary supplement for children ages 5 to 18 with Tourette Syndrome whose parents want to provide everyday support to enable them to return to their normal, daily lives.



“The key to TSupport’s effectiveness is our 5-Ling Formula, a proprietary polyherbal formulation of natural ingredients for which there is scientific evidence that it helps relieve the symptoms of Tourette Syndrome in children,” said Dr. Henry Sun, CEO of Tasly Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a supplier to NatureKue. “The 5-Ling Formula helps improve brain function, focus and concentration, supports control over tics and spasms, and helps relieve stress, frustration and fatigue.”



That makes the availability of TSupport good news because Tourette Syndrome – a neurodevelopmental disorder that becomes evident in early childhood or adolescence, affects 1 out of every 160 children between the ages of 5 and 17 in the United States, according to the Tourette Association of America.



5-Ling Formula’s Key Benefits

NatureKue’s 5-Ling formula is a proprietary polyherbal formulation of Paeoniae Radix Alba (Baishao), Gastrodiae Rhizoma (Tianma), Ganoderma (Lingzhi), Scutellariae (Huangqin), Tribuli Fructus (Jili), Uncariae Ramulus Cum Uncis (Gouteng), Polygoni Multiflori Caulis (Shouwuteng), Ziziphi Spinosae Semen (Suanzaoren), Schisandrae Chinensis Fructus (Vinegar Steamed, Wuweizi), Arisaema Cum Bile (Dannanxing), and Gardeniae Fructus (Zhizi).



These key ingredients, combined to form the 5-Ling formula help:

· Support control over tics and spasms

· Improve brain function

· Maintain focus and concentration

· Relieve stress, frustration and fatigue

· Maintain normal function of the body for daily activity



Clinical Study of 5-Ling Formula

TSupport’s 5-Ling formula, called “5-Ling Granule” (5LGr) was the subject of a clinical study in 2008-2011. In “A proprietary herbal medicine (5-Ling Granule) for Tourette syndrome: a randomized controlled trial,” 603 participants with Tourette Syndrome were randomly assigned to treatment with 5LGr, Tiapride (a drug that selectively blocks D2 and D3 dopamine receptors in the brain) and a placebo over a period of about eight weeks to treat tic disorder, a symptom of Tourette Syndrome.



The interventional clinical study concluded that “the clinical efficacy of 5-LGr is comparable to tiapride in reducing tics; its safety profile is better than tiapride; and that 5-LGr can be considered a safe and effective therapy for TS.”



In an email to NatureKue, Dr. James Leckman, M.D., a well-known child psychiatrist and the Neison Harris Professor of Child Psychiatry, Psychology and Pediatrics at the Yale School of Medicine wrote, “I spoke again this morning with the adult patient with severe Tourette Syndrome. He reports that he is experiencing a reduction in the urge to tic thanks to the TSupport. He is quite hopeful that he will be able to continue taking the TSupport at least for the next month or two.”



About NatureKue

NatureKue provides high-quality natural dietary supplements for unmet health needs and disease prevention options. In partnership with leading healthcare professionals, NatureKue conducts research and development and uses cutting-edge methods and approaches to blend ancient herbs into powerful dietary supplements. The result: natural ingredients and scientific evidence help our customers maintain a healthy balance and support their overall health.



As a provider of natural dietary supplements, NatureKue must, and does, take quality assurance seriously. The company details its comprehensive approach to quality assurance, which covers three key areas: products, manufacturing process and customer service.



For more information on NatureKue, please visit the NatureKue website.



Disclaimer: The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated the statements made regarding these products. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. As with any product you introduce to your child for the first time, please consult your health care professional before use.

