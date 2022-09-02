MedMal Direct Names VP of Claims

Jacksonville, FL September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MedMal Direct Insurance Company (“MDIC”), the direct-to-physician medical professional liability insurance carrier, announces Steven Carey as its new Vice President of Claims, effective immediately. Steven Carey’s promotion follows the recent addition of Jeremy Leal as Sr. Claims Specialist with Jeremy’s 18 years of medical professional liability claims management.



Marc D. Hammett, President and CEO of MedMal Direct, praised the decision, “Steven is an experienced claims professional with a strong desire to apply the strategies learned to defend our insureds working with our local defense counsel. I have had the pleasure to work with him directly since he joined our team in 2020. His understanding of physician medical professional liability claims coupled with his dedication to being responsive to our insureds, clear communication throughout the process and securing expert counsel to defend their reputation. This passion and desire to work on behalf of our insureds during this difficult and trying time makes Steven the perfect selection to assume this role for the organization.”



Steven Carey served as the Assistant Vice President of Claims for MedMal Direct Insurance Company and has more than 14 years of claims management experience in medical professional liability.



P. Butler Ball, CEO and Director of Physicians Trust, Inc., MedMal Direct’s parent company, applauded the selection, “Our Board is pleased to have Steven assume the VP of Claims role and the challenge to manage the claims responsibilities at MedMal Direct. Steven’s experience in the industry, his commitment to excellence and his dedication to our insureds makes him the ideal choice to lead our claims team.”



The promotion of Steven Carey and recent addition of Jeremy Leal by the company occurs while the organization is experiencing significant opportunities for growth in the nine states in which it serves physicians.



About MedMal Direct:

Since 2010, MedMal Direct Insurance Company (MedMal Direct) has served doctors through a cost-saving, service-first business model that provides medical professional liability insurance directly to physicians and surgeons. The company operates in nine states: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas supplying significant savings to physicians on medical professional liability insurance premiums. MedMal Direct has earned and maintains a Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. The company is backed by a panel of A.M. Best A (Excellent) and A+ (Superior) rated international reinsurers. Visit MedMalDirect.com for more information.

Contact Information:

MedMal Direct Insurance Co.

Bryan Carter

904-674-0712

Contact via Email

https://medmaldirect.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/868688



Press Release Distributed by PR.com