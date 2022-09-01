AeroGo Awarded 2022-2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

Seattle, WA September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AeroGo is proud to announce that the company has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at AeroGo. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.



“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It is the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that AeroGo is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”



AeroGo President John Massenburg said, “It is a tremendous honor to attain 'Great Place to Work' Certification. Thanks goes to every employee who took the time to participate in the survey. AeroGo’s success relies on our employees. I am extremely proud of our team. We look forward to celebrating the certification and continuing to make improvements for employees in the future.”



Founded in 1967, AeroGo is the world leader in providing innovative load moving solutions for awkward, sensitive or exceptionally heavy loads used in factories. Visit www.aerogo.com for more information.

Contact Information:

AeroGo, Inc.

Barbara Kiliz

206-357-7870

Contact via Email

www.aerogo.com

