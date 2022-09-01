Learn.net Appoints Stephanie Crowe as New Chief Executive

Roswell, GA September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Learn.net announces the appointment of learning industry leader Stephanie Crowe as Chief Executive Officer.



Stephanie Crowe has joined Learn.net as its new Chief Executive Officer. Crowe brings more than 25 years of experience in learning leadership, most recently as chief learning officer at Worldline Global. She started her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and went on to leadership positions with Learning Path, Manhattan Associates and Ingenico. She now serves on several learning industry committees and boards as a visionary and thought leader in ROI-based learning. Her career has led her to "both sides" of learning and performance, serving customers as well as employees with high impact learning.



Learn.net is a leading educational technology (edtech) provider, specializing in performance assurance, proficiency insights, and personalized learning through its proprietary Adaptive Microlearning™ platform. Based in Atlanta, Learn.net serves clients in critical-performance industries with high risk proficiency expectations including Financial Services, Construction, Safety, Fraud Prevention, Accounts Receivable Management, Professional Development, and Health and Wellbeing.



“The Board of Directors and I are delighted to welcome Stephanie to Learn.net as our Chief Executive Officer. Her expertise and experience in the learning industry and demonstrated leadership and market capabilities will be a great addition to our team. We are looking forward to her shepherding our next phase of growth as we continue to serve our customers with mission-critical learning,” noted Ken Leddick, Learn.net Chairman.



