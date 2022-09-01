Spray Tech Systems Merges with PrOEM Solutions to Form Spray Tech Industrial Solutions, Inc.

Oklahoma City, OK September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spray Tech Systems and PROEM Solutions have merged to form Spray Tech Industrial Solutions, Inc. (https://www.spraytechind.com). Since 2016, PROEM has been providing process and finishing related services to industry partners and customers in the United States. Many customers valued PROEM for their ability to find solutions that were independent of brand preference. Jeff Behymer of PROEM (Managing Partner) said, “We are excited for the opportunities and expanded capabilities this merger brings to our industry partners.”



Spray Tech Industrial Solutions, Inc. provides solutions for powder coating and liquid coating applications. Spray Tech Industrial Solutions, Inc. provides a variety of equipment for powder coating or liquid coating. Batch ovens, powder coating guns, plural component mixing systems and fluid handling systems are some of the industrial equipment supplied by Spray Tech Industrial Solutions, Inc. Now, with the addition of PROEM’s staff, Spray Tech Industrial Solutions, Inc. also provides services: paint or powder coating application training, process development and implementation, factory installation and startup of paint application equipment, paint line or powder line assessment and process flow improvement, and preventative maintenance and training. Many customers have also utilized PROEM as their finishing resource for hire and to provide continuous improvement, along with cost savings analysis.



Jeff Cummins of Spray Tech Industrial Solutions, Inc. (Technical Sales Director), states, “Our customers will benefit with the addition of the industrial paint and powder coating services. We are thrilled to have their system expertise as part of a complete offering for industrial paint systems.”



Spray Tech Industrial Solutions, Inc. provides paint and powder coating solutions across the nation. They are members of Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI) and Powder Coating Institute (PCI). Their team of experienced paint and powder coating specialists have helped many manufacturers resolve issues, increase throughput, reduce bottlenecks, or migrate to a new system.



