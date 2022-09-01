Cooper Expands Use of Hydrogen Fuel in an Integral Engine, Topping 30% by Volume

In March 2022, Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) successfully tested a slow-speed integral engine running on a hydrogen (H2)- fuel blend (95% natural gas and 5% hydrogen by volume). This month, they greatly exceeded industry expectations by successfully testing the same engine with a fuel blend of 30% H2 by volume, achieving significant reductions in CO, CO2, THC, and methane emissions.

Houston, TX September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has successfully tested a slow-speed integral engine running on a hydrogen (H2) fuel blend (70% natural gas and 30% hydrogen by volume). This week’s groundbreaking achievement comes 10 months after the announcement of Cooper’s joint hydrogen research project with a major U.S. gas pipeline company to demonstrate the safe operating range of H2 blends in large-bore internal combustion engines.



In March 2022, Cooper became the first company to successfully run an integral engine using a hydrogen blend when they utilized a fuel blend of 5% H2 by volume. Engineers continued testing increasingly higher H2 blends throughout the year to explore what could be achieved, and the results have exceeded what was thought possible.



“Cooper’s hydrogen development has progressed beyond expectations. Traditional thinking was that engines in our industry could potentially operate with a hydrogen blend containing up to 15% H2. To achieve 30% in a slow-speed integral engine-compressor with a corresponding reduction in methane is a major achievement for Cooper and the industry overall,” said Cooper CEO John Sargent.



The Cooper test was conducted at their slow-speed integral engine test cell at corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas. The test engine is a CleanBurn Plus™ two-stroke AJAX® 2802 with 15” piston bore, 16” power stroke, and a speed range of 360-440 RPM. Cooper selected the AJAX engine due to the similarities of its combustion system to that of the large fleet of the other engine brands the company services (Clark, Cooper-Bessemer®, Ingersoll Rand, and Worthington).



About Cooper Machinery Services: Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) is the original equipment manufacturer (O.E.M.) and supplier of parts and after-sale services, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine-compressor brands. The company’s O.E.M. brands include AJAX®, Cooper-Bessemer®, CSI™, Enterprise®, Gemini®, Superior®, TSI®, and TXC®. They also are a major supplier of after-sale support for non-Cooper engine-compressor brands such as Clark, CAT (G3600 engines), Ingersoll Rand, Waukesha (VHP engines), and Worthington. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, Texas; Deer Park, Texas; Salina, Kansas and McPherson, Kansas, while on-site services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world.

