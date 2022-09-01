Kim Perkins Named CEO at Yukon Learning

Chris Ayers is stepping down as CEO of Yukon Learning after 22 years. Kim Perkins has been named President and CEO.

Yukon Learning, an industry-leading e-Learning development and training company, today announced the appointment of Kim Perkins as chief executive officer, effective September 1, 2022. Perkins had previously served as the president of the company, having joined the management team more than a decade ago in 2011. Founder and former CEO Chris Ayers is stepping down after 22 years to lead the Education and Training team at Sterling Point Advisors.



“When I started the company, one of my goals was to develop a leadership team that would one day run the company with limited involvement on my part. Kim and her team have been doing just that for the past several years, affording me the opportunity to step away from this great company we’ve built together, knowing that it will be in the best of hands.”



Perkins was instrumental in transitioning the company to a full-remote staff in 2019 and since taking over as President in 2021, she and her team have increased company revenue by over 40%, grown headcount by 36%, and expanded the global footprint of their training partners.



“When joining Yukon Learning in 2009, I never envisioned being CEO of a company, much less how amazing this organization would become. I set out to provide great customer service while also being a dependable and accountable teammate in a growing company. With the help of our leadership team, we are excited to continue to strengthen our capabilities and enrich the remote working environment for our people.”



About Yukon Learning

As Articulate’s strategic training partner, Yukon Learning delivers hands-on workshops for the full suite of Articulate tools in North America, and around the world with the help of its partners. As the largest Articulate-only Development team in North America, Yukon works with organizations of all sizes and across all content areas, to create engaging, interactive, award-winning e-Learning. Our mission is simple: “Make e-Learning Easy for Everyone.”



About Sterling Point Advisors

Sterling Point Advisors is an M&A advisory firm based in Richmond, Virginia. Sterling Point helps business owners along the east coast and across the country navigate the strategic challenges with growing or exiting their businesses.

