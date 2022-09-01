Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy Has Been Identified as One of the "Fastest Growing Companies in the Nordic Biotechnology Therapeutics & Diagnostics Industry"

Paras Biopharmaceuticals is pleased to announce that the company has been identified as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Nordic Biotechnology Therapeutics and Diagnostics industry by Plimsoll Publishing UK.

Oulu, Finland September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a consistent strong track record of offering end-to-end Biologics CDMO Services, developing complex biologics, including the development & licensing of biosimilars. Plimsoll Publishing are an expert group in Industry-specific analysis, providing full coverage reports in company health evaluations, business performance, market trends, benchmarking, and acquisition appeal. Plimsoll also provides Global and Continental analyses in over 1600 different industries.



Plimsoll Analysis ranked Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy as:



One of the most profitable companies, being listed in the “Top 50 of Gross Profits.”



High potential to increase company value.

One of 52 companies identified as best potential acquisition targets.

Classified above average for company value.

Considered in many categories of outstanding performance.

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Gross Profit consistent for last 3 consecutive years.

Sales per Employee well above industry average.



“It is a pleasure to see that Plimsoll Publishing analysis has identified Paras Biopharmaceuticals within the Nordic region. It is a validation of the company’s efforts on the growth of Paras Biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s CDMO revenues are growing, and the Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ Team is serving very valuable projects for companies in the USA & Europe,” said Dr Ashesh Kumar, CEO, Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy.



“Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a strong pipeline of biosimilars and potential licensing of these assets will bring further growth avenues to the company and establish Paras Biopharmaceuticals as a very unique company with a special position. We are strongly contributing to some valuable USA-based companies as their biologics CDMO partner by bringing solutions for unmet medical needs and carrying out scale-up production,” adds Dr Mark Jackson, Admin Lead, Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy.



About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy:

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy has established its expertise in four critical areas providing biologics CDMO, development and licensing of biosimilar production technologies, enabling the development of complex proteins from early-stage to large scale, and the development of enzymes for medicinal and bioprocess purposes.



Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully owned state-of-art 25,000ft² biologics production plant and is a revenue-generating and profit-making company with a proven track record of serving innovative big-pharma, medium-size and small-biotech start-up in the USA & Europe for developing and producing small and large biologics production batches



Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully equipped biologics production facility in Finland for the production of recombinant therapeutic products in microbial systems. The state-of-art biologics production plant includes a total floor area of 25,000 ft² and a classified cleanroom of 4,300 ft². Other features include media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying.



Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a strong pipeline of Biologics & Biosimilars in Osteoporosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Oncology and Metabolic Diseases. For more information, please visit the company website.

