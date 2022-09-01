Vesalio Announces Ce Approval for New NeVa NET™, the First Integrated Clot Micro-Filtration Technology for Stroke Thrombectomy Patients

NeVa NET™ micro-filtration technology coupled with NeVa's Drop Zone™ technology creates a one-of-a-kind stent retriever designed to capture every type of clot and maximize clot retention for fast and effective recanalization of ischemic tissue.

Nashville, TN September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In further expansion of their high-performance thrombectomy portfolio, Vesalio announced CE approval for commercialization of the new NeVa NET, the first and only thrombectomy device with an integrated clot micro-filtration technology. This one-of-a-kind stent retriever combines the company’s proprietary Drop Zone technology, proven to work on all clot types, with a finely braided micro-filter net element integrated into the closed distal tip of the device.



NeVa NET’s integrated micro-filter is designed to keep clot particles from escaping to new or distal territories, which has been reported to occur in up to 40% of cases. With this innovative clot retention technology, the new NeVa thrombectomy device adds an enhanced feature engineered to maximize clot retention. This combination of patented technologies is designed to improve recanalization quality, speed and distal embolization protection to lead to even better patient outcomes. Post market clinical studies are underway in select markets in Europe and will be followed by broader commercialization in the European marketplace.



“We are excited to continuously demonstrate our ability to bring clinically meaningful innovation to the market in response to critical unmet needs,” said Vesalio CEO, Steve Rybka. “We expect the revolutionary NeVa NET to set a new standard of care in stroke thrombectomy, helping save lives and improve patient outcomes for many years to come.”



About Vesalio

Founded in 2017, Vesalio is a privately held medical device company focused on advancing patient care in vascular occlusion by providing physicians with superior technology designed to improve clinical outcomes. Vesalio’s proprietary NeVa™ platform is designed to consistently achieve first-pass recanalization in acute ischemic stroke by effectively removing all types of neurovascular clots from a patient’s anatomy. For more information, visit vesalio.com.

