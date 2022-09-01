Valve Sales Inc. (VSI), and Baker Hughes have partnered to distribute, service, and repair the complete line of Consolidated™ pressure relief valves. VSI's service and distribution agreement with Consolidated covers the entire state of Oklahoma, southern Kansas, and the Northwest corner of Arkansas. VSI's Tulsa-based Center of Operational Excellence is Consolidated's newest Green Tag Center™.

Announcing the new agreement, Chris Chernisky, President of VSI said, "Our customers have asked us for a valve line they can trust, and we are excited to be able to deliver on that request. Our Tulsa-based Center of Operational Excellence will now become a Consolidated Green Tag Center™. That means our customers can expect factory-trained technicians, expert technical support, and local inventory of OEM valves and parts for quick delivery."

Consolidated has the most diversified portfolio of safety and pressure relief valves in the industry, including the innovative technologies of the 1900-DM (Dual Media), and 2900 Gen II pilot-operated safety relief valve. In addition to this best-in-class product line, VSI has the capability to service valves both in-house and on-site. Our MOBILELAB™ is fully equipped with testing, machining, and repair capabilities. "We can dispatch the MOBILELAB™ quickly for tight turnarounds or emergency service, which is a very valuable resource to our customers," Chernisky said.

ABOUT VSI

Valve Sales Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, OK and has four locations across the south-central United States. VSI provides engineered valve solutions and world-class service to the upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas markets, as well as the chemical, biogas, power, and other process industries. VSI specializes in automated valve solutions, control valves, and overpressure protection products from best-in-class manufacturers. With a team of certified service technicians and multiple locations strategically located across the south-central United States, VSI is a leading turn-key valve solutions provider.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes BKR is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner, and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

