The Cyphers Agency Continues to Grow Digital Marketing Department

The Cyphers Agency announces the promotion of Reece Milner to Brand and Content Strategist.

Integrated marketing agency, The Cyphers Agency, announces the promotion of Reece Milner as Brand and Content Strategist. In his new role, Reece will be responsible for developing engaging content and developing brand strategies that meet clients' unique needs.

"Reece has been such a key part of our success and we are thrilled to promote him to this position," says agency Vice President, Darren Easton. "Reece joined our team in 2021 as a Digital Marketing Coordinator and quickly showed his talent for crafting strong brand strategies. As we continue to grow as an agency, we are confident that Reece will be an important part of ours and our clients' success."

"I'm grateful for this promotion and the opportunity to continue at The Cyphers Agency as the Brand and Content Strategist," says Reece Milner. "I have a passion for working with companies to help develop and expand their brand identity. We work with incredible clients at The Cyphers Agency and this position will allow me to create and strategize messages and campaigns that drive sales and increase brand loyalty."

Reece brings 5 years of marketing experience to his new role. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland with a major in communications and a minor in general business. Before joining The Cyphers Agency, he worked with a Nations Executive Search Group and had a strong focus on brand strategy and content development.

The Cyphers Agency

The Cyphers Agency, Inc. is an independent, full-service creative agency offering advertising, public relations and digital services with a focus on marketing strategy and brand development. Headquartered in Crofton, Md., the agency works to promote regional and national brands in a range of industries including ADP, Grain Foods Foundation, Capital Bank, Kay Apartments and Advance. Visit http://www.thecyphersagency.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_cyphers_agency_continues_to_grow_digital_marketing_department/prweb18876272.htm