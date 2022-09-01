IARFC Directors Bring Association Recognition at FinCon Expo in Orlando, FL September 7-11

The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC®) will be well represented at the FinCon22 Expo September 7-11, 2022 in Orlando, FL. The Association's Managing Regional Director, Dr. Constance Craig-Mason, MRFC® and Region 4 Director Troy Holt, RFC® will network with individuals and spread the word about the benefits of becoming a member.

According to its own acknowledgement "FinCon is the world's largest [Fin]ancial [Con]tent Expo. The annual event is a time for Personal Financial content creators to connect with other bloggers, podcasters, Youtubers, authors, advisors and freelancers who create new media about financial topics. In its tenth year, #FinCon22 is expected to include over 2,500 money nerds. Thus, FinCon is helping thousands reach millions with a positive money message."

Dr. Craig-Mason is ready to converse about the benefits of becoming a member of the IARFC and concurrently is one of 3 panelists during the Money Conversations Break Out Session on Thursday, September 8th at 10:30am. For Craig-Mason…"This is my first year attending FinCon and I am very excited to be one of the speakers during the Money Conversations Break-out Sessions! I get to share a panel with my peers Brian Haney, CFP, Vanessa L. Lowe and Moderator Laura Oldanie. I get to share my passion for sustainable investing with our fellow passionate financial content creators and represent the IARFC as an Exhibitor in FinCon Central!"

Region 4 Director for AL, FL, GA, NC and SC, Holt will be new to FinCon as well. "This will be my first time ever at FinCon - a venue where money nerds unite. I am looking to share information about the IARFC designations and credential, build relationships, and talk about how Money Works! It's a great opportunity to meet like-minded people who want to make an impact in the financial services profession."

As part of the expansion structure for the IARFC, both Craig-Mason and Holt are committed to bringing experienced, ethical, and educated financial professionals into the Association. The IARFC's Mission holds true to "recognizing world-class financial consultants and empowering them to make a transformational difference in the financial lives of the families and communities they serve."

"I appreciate their enthusiasm in bringing recognition to the IARFC," commented IARFC Trustee Chair Dr. H. Stephen Bailey, MRFC®. "FinCon sounds like the perfect place to connect to financial professionals and increase positive visibility. I know they will be effective point persons for the Association"

For more information on the IARFC servicing the community of financial professionals, visit http://www.iarfc.org. Designation and Credential qualifications can be found at https://www.iarfc.org/professionals/designated.

