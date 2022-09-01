Beyond Clean and U.S. Career Institute Partner to Solve Sterile Processing Employment Shortages through Education and Customized Recruiting

Beyond Clean and U.S. Career Institute have partnered to bring Employment Solutions to Sterile Processing Departments through education and customized recruiting. Understaffed and Undertrained Sterile Processing Departments need long-term solutions to keep our operating rooms running efficiently and safely.

Beyond Clean, a leading provider of Sterile Processing education and consulting and U.S. Career Institute, an online educator, today announced the strategic initiative Beyond Clean Powered by U.S. Career Institute. This collaborative effort supports Sterile Processing departments across the U.S. in solving employment shortages through education and customized recruiting.

This collaboration will help employers achieve their Sterile Processing Department staffing needs. Beyond Clean powered by U.S. Career Institute will train high-quality, certified Sterile Processing technicians, assist Sterile Processing departments find their next employees and retain their current employees through creative, customized solutions that include geo-targeted, co-branded talent acquisition campaigns, resume review and applicant screening, and develop career ladders through certification and micro credentialing to keep their best and brightest talent.

Hank Balch, Founder and President of Beyond Clean, recently gathered data through an August 2022 LinkedIn poll showing a startling 62% of industry respondents have 3+ vacancies in their Sterile Processing departments, with a full 38% stating they had 5+ vacancies across their team. ""Historically our industry's default 'solution' for a staffing crisis or long-term vacancy has been to pay outside temporary staff a premium to step into our departments for a limited time to keep surgeries churning," says Balch. "This program finally provides a proven strategy that can not only fill those critical Sterile Processing roles, but also leverages our hospital's investment back into our department to develop depth of expertise and greater retention."

Earl Weston, Owner and President of U.S. Career Institute, stated, "Understaffed and Undertrained Sterile Processing Departments have the potential to cause disruption within our healthcare systems. Sterile Processing Technicians are unsung heroes working diligently behind the scenes to ensure patient safety every day! They ensure every instrument is clean, sterile, and up to standards to go into the OR every time. Patient safety must be at the forefront of our healthcare systems, and without Sterile Processing Technicians doing their job at the highest-level, rates of infection within our healthcare systems will increase. These are tall orders and add to that understaffing in many Sterile Processing departments across the U.S., it is clear we must find solutions to attracting, developing, and retaining staff in this highly specialized and very important career field. U.S. Career Institute is proud to be part of the solution to keep our healthcare systems operating timely and safely."

For more information, visit https://educate.beyondclean.net/usci or call (970) 207-4432.

About U.S. Career Institute

Weston Distance Learning, the parent company of U.S. Career Institute, has been providing distance education since 1981. By offering high-quality, career-focused online education at affordable prices, U.S. Career Institute has helped thousands of students reach their educational and career goals. U.S. Career Institute is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), which is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency. USCI's curricula, administrative procedures, faculty, and policies are frequently reviewed to make sure that USCI continues to meet high standards of quality and service. To learn more about U.S. Career Institute, visit https://www.partners.uscareerinstitute.edu/

About Beyond Clean Partners, LLC

Beyond Clean is a next generation Sterile Processing education, media, and consulting company with a commitment to being the central nexus for the people, processes, and products that are pushing the Sterile Processing industry forward. With a combined 120+ years of healthcare experience, the team at Beyond Clean brings cutting-edge insight and expertise to our partners. We are internationally certified Sterile Processing subject matter experts and clinical innovators with a passion to #FightDirty. To learn more visit https://www.beyondclean.net

