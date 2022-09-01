Bindy Adds Financial Data Capture and Measurement to its Platform

Bindy, a leading supplier of cloud-based retail execution solutions, announced today that it has added new capabilities to support the collection and reporting of financial data at retail and hospitality locations. The new capabilities reflect the way franchisors collect financial data such as sales, cost of goods sold, and inventory from franchises.

The company was founded in 2009 as cloud software for compliance but grew to supply multi-unit operators with a complete suite of products to communicate and execute brand standards at thousands of locations. In the last five years, the company has developed and grown a B2B business that includes hundreds of Tier-1 and Tier-2 retailers on five continents.

"Since launching in 2009, Bindy has grown considerably. We are now seeing worldwide deployments of the Bindy platform by global Tier-1 brands and these brands need rock solid data collection, both operationally and financially." says Fabien Tiburce, CEO of Bindy.

Bindy offers cloud and mobile-based tools to communicate and execute programs and make informed business decisions. The new capabilities broaden the company's offering by making it easier to collect two-dimensional financial data, sales, and costs across financial quarters for example.

"Data collection and measurement are the cornerstone of any brick-and-mortar business. In a multi-unit retail environment, you literally cannot manage what you can't measure. Financial and qualitative data collection keeps you on track, profitable and on point with regards to brand standards. This focus has paid off. We are seeing a surge of demand for our product in all key markets such as North America, Europe and Australia.", adds Mr. Tiburce.

Operational and product news in conjunction with this announcement:

1) The company is launching new reporting capabilities for credit card subscriptions.

2) The company is launching a new webinar series, for administrators and executives.

About Bindy

Bindy is cloud software for store execution, including retail audits, task management and ticket tracking. Bindy helps multi-unit operators execute brand standards, programs, and operations.

For more information contact press@bindy.me or visit https://www.bindy.com

