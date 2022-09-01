Benefits Leader Welcomes New Team Members to Enhance Sales, Consulting, and Operational growth

Arrow Benefits Group Announces Acquisition of Talent

Arrow Benefits Group (ABG), one of the largest benefits firms in the North Bay, announces the addition of four new members to their team. ABG, a full-service benefits brokerage and consulting firm, has been providing employee benefits and human capital management solutions for over 40 years. "We look for team members who align with our philosophy and goals. That's why we are excited to add these team members to our consulting, service, operations, and marketing teams. Our people are what make all the difference to our clients and community," says CEO & Managing Principal Joe Genovese. To learn more and for straight answers to employee benefits call 707-992-3780 or visit: http://www.arrowbenefitsgroup.com

Meet our new team members:

Nancy Roche, Marketing Director

Nancy Roche brings 20+ years of Marketing and Sales Enablement expertise to the organization. Dedicated to strengthening Arrow's Consulting and Client Services team, Roche supports the group in both client-facing and business-generation activities.

A native of Minnesota, Roche has held Marketing positions at Best Buy, Core Brands, and Graco Inc. After relocating to the Bay Area, Roche joined Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in 2014 as a Marketing & Sales Enablement Manager supporting seven offices across northern California and Nevada.

Roche finds Arrow's client-focused and human-centric philosophy appealing "Employee Benefits is a relationship-driven service. What we do affects people's lives. I sought out Arrow because of their personal approach and their ability to offer national resources with a local, dedicated team". Roche's creativity, combined with her pragmatic approach, is a great asset to the Arrow team.

Ayesha Smith, Senior Benefits Advisor

Industry expert, Ayesha Smith brings 35+ years of expertise in Employee Benefits, benefits analysis, and implementation, resolution, employee benefits design, and sales and business development. Smith has worked with organizations of all sizes from fast-growing start-ups to multi-state employers.

Smith takes the time to understand and appreciate her client's businesses, assess their risks, and determine the most effective benefits portfolio. She understands that employees are the key to business success and helps her clients to offer the best possible benefits so that they can attract higher caliber talent, which enables her clients to thrive.

She notes, "Arrow Benefits has an excellent reputation, which is paramount in these challenging, ever-changing times. The company culture and values align with mine, which allows for more productive and satisfying outcomes and futures for both ourselves and namely our clients."

John Sarna, Senior Account Executive

With 25+ years of experience in healthcare and employee benefits, John Sarna offers expertise in, client advocacy, financial analysis, problem-solving, marketing strategy, compliance, and human resources best practices to ensure that his clients receive top-notch consultative advice and support. During his career, Sarna has held positions at Woodruff Sawyer, AFIS Insurance Services, and Blue Shield of California.

He has managed services for mid-sized and large accounts by advising clients on funding strategies and leading teams dedicated to negotiating the best plans for the client's current and future needs.

Sarna says, "I chose Arrow because of the quality and reputation of the individuals here, and the opportunity to contribute. I know I'm joining an organization that will have a significant impact on the Bay Area broker community."

Sarna's blend of analytical acumen, relationship-building, and dedication to providing comprehensive services is an excellent addition to Arrow.

Danielle Hemstock, Operations Manager

Danielle Henstock has been engaged in the insurance industry for 14 years with experience at Vantreo and Rogers & Young. With a primary focus on operations - particularly project management, developing and implementing standard operating procedures, and systems administration - Hemstock serves as the bedrock on which all Arrow processes depend.

Hemstock's integrity and concentration on client service tie in with Arrow's approach. "I joined the team because they recognize the importance of the human experience. Machines and processes make the work go fast but at Arrow, we take the time to remember who we serve and why and recognize the value that brings to the greater community. The values at Arrow, such as working with autonomy, authenticity, trust, and high integrity aligned with my personal values." Hemstock's flexibility, organizational prowess, along with her ability to "connect the dots" and generate efficiencies, add tremendous value to the Arrow team.

