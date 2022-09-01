Limoges Jewelry announces the launch of its Vow & Forever Bridal Jewelry Collection

Over the last couple of years, more than ever before, we need a fresh, affordable jewelry line to dazzle our brides and grooms giving them alternatives to spending one-two month's salary on a wedding set.

With a couple years of canceled and postponed weddings, Limoges Jewelry is seeing a surge in demand for affordable wedding jewelry. The collection offers affordable pricing for genuine white topaz and diamond accents all set in platinum plated sterling, 14kt gold over sterling and 14kt rose gold over sterling. This collection is 100% personalized. The collection goes from simple traditional bands to bold sets and solitaires. The collection also offers men's jewelry and many bands are unisex so they can be bought as sets. It also offers mother of the bride and groom gifts, and bridal party gifts.

"We are seeing a surge in demand for bridal jewelry at an affordable price. Our customers are looking to start their lives together without having to drain their bank accounts, and we are able to offer them designs that are unique, traditional, and timeless," says Greg Lee, VP of Merchandising for Limoges Jewelry.

The Vow & Forever collection will be available not only on http://www.limogesjewelry.com, but also on wholesale channels like Walmart.com. "White topaz is known as a stone of love and good fortune. It is believed to bring joy, generosity and good health. It ranks 8 out of 10 on the Mohs hardness scale making it a great substitute for a diamond. Our stones are featured in brilliant, marquise, emerald as well as in princess cuts," says Greg Lee, VP of Merchandising-Jewelry Division.

With the increase in travel, there is an increased demand for bridal jewelry as a substitute for real diamond jewelry. Women still want to wear a wedding or engagement ring without the risk of it being lost or stolen. The Vow & Forever collection also fills a void in the market for bridal travel jewelry.

About Limoges Jewelry

Limoges Jewelry is the leading manufacturer of personalized jewelry. For over 20 years we have brought you traditional and trendy unique personalized designs. We offer a wide variety of products which include class rings, name jewelry, family jewelry, and men's and bridal jewelry, all expertly personalized by our skilled artisans. We pride ourselves on offering personalized quality jewelry at the best prices in the market. To inquire about wholesale opportunities, please email gmichael@cpscompany.com

