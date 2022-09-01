HeartcoR Solutions hires Michelle Mills as director of ECG analysis and quality control

The latest addition to HeartcoR Solutions' growing bench of clinical trials experts, Mills will manage and guide quality control initiatives for coding and cardiac safety trials

HeartcoR Solutions, a leading ECG Core Lab provider that delivers ‘round the clock clinical research for cardiac safety studies to pharmaceutical, medical device, and CROs worldwide, announced today that Michelle Mills has joined the organization as director of ECG analysis and quality control.

Mills joins HeartcoR with vast experience in the cardiac diagnostics and cardiac safety industries. Most recently, Mills managed testing operations for Helios Diagnostics. Earlier in her career, Mills served as director of holter operations at Mednet Technologies, where she had full operational responsibilities for 45 office and remote staff.

"Michelle has extensive experience in all aspects of cardiac diagnostic services and monitoring, as well as clinical operations," said John Icardi, president and COO, HeartcoR Solutions. "We're proud to add Michelle to our increasingly deep bench of experts and I'm confident her leadership will help us manage our growth and adhere to stringent quality standards as we support the needs of more study sponsors."

Mills holds an active certification from Cardiovascular Credentialing International and attended the Medical University of South Carolina and Thomas Nelson Community College in Virginia.

"Cardiac safety trials pave the way for medical breakthroughs by ensuring that new technologies and treatments are safe for potential patients," said Mills. "The HeartcoR team uses the most advanced technology to support the safety, efficiency, accuracy, and timeliness of clinical safety trials. The future is bright for HeartcoR and I'm excited to be part of the team."

About HeartcoR Solutions

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, HeartcoR Solutions LLC. is a leading-edge ECG Core Lab providing 24/7 research and clinical trial management services to pharma, medical device and biotech companies worldwide. HeartcoR delivers non-invasive cardiovascular safety and efficacy services that enhance data capture, review and management in clinical research. Learn more at http://www.heartcorsolutions.com. Follow on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

