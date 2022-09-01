ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Globee® Awards Issues Call for CTO of the Year Awards Nominations

by PRWeb
September 1, 2022 11:45 AM | 1 min read

Chief Technology Officers in Information Technology and Cyber Security from all over the world can apply.

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) September 01, 2022

The Globee® Awards, organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, is now accepting entries for Chief Technology Officer of the Year from all over the world.

Information Technology World Awards is accepting entries for Chief Technology Officer of the Year from all over the world for achievements in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, IT Cloud/SaaS, IT Hardware, IT Hybrid, IT Services, IT Software, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, and Telecommunications.

Learn more about the 2023 IT World Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/information-technology/

About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cybersecurity World Awards, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, & Customer Success Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/globee_awards_issues_call_for_cto_of_the_year_awards_nominations/prweb18875038.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: