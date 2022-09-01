Crowley Expands Engineering Services with Marine Interior Design Firm

Crowley integrates marine interior design services to maximize functionality and comfort of interior spaces from the beginning of the design and development process.

Crowley has expanded its vessel design services with the strategic integration of the Seattle-based marine interior design company, JE Russell Consulting. This addition will enable Crowley's engineering services group the capability to complement vessels' existing designs with interior designs, consulting and other service offerings.

With the addition of the JE Russell team, Crowley's established leadership role in diverse and innovative vessel design, naval architecture and construction management grows. This newly embedded synergy provides enhanced solutions from the beginning for customers seeking high performance, sustainable vessels with thoughtful, functionally designed interiors that offer modern, increased comfort and privacy within crew accommodations.

"Crowley's addition of the JE Russell Consulting team provides our engineering services group with an important resource to offer comprehensive design services to our customers," said Coulston Van Gundy, vice president, Crowley Engineering Services. "As we continue to develop and expand our alternative energy and technological innovations for vessels, we're taking a holistic approach to all projects and incorporate sustainable, forward-thinking, interior design solutions to our offerings."

JE Russell's design team has more than 20 years of experience of marine operations and specializes in the interior design strategy of workboats and passenger vessels alike. Jayne Russell, firm principal, joins Crowley as director of business development for interior design.

"We are passionate about creating thoughtful, interiors for guests and crew," said Russell. "We are thrilled to join forces with Crowley, a company we have always admired and whose commitment to innovation and sustainability perfectly aligns with how we have run our business."

Crowley Engineering Services has designed the eWolf, the U.S. first all-electric harbor tug, as well as hybrid and conventional ship assist and other vessels. Learn more here.

About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.9 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions, Crowley Fuels and Crowley Wind Services. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

