Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK Improved Reading Performance For Stacked, Skewed And Perspective Distorted 1D Barcodes

Updated SDK also improved decoding performance for reading DotCode by optimizing the localization and decoding algorithm.

Difficult-to-read barcodes such as skewed and perspective distorted 1D barcodes are very common challenges that could separate a robust enterprise-grade SDK from its competitions. In the latest release, Dynamsoft Barcode Reader has improved the decoding performance for these scenarios and it's able to scan extremely skewed 1D barcodes stacked together. Such scenarios are commonly found in scanning rows of books stacked on a shelf or thin product packages closely packed in a box.

Dynamsoft has also improved the decoding accuracy of barcode support for the DotCode symbology, primarily used in the tobacco industry. A DotCode is a 2D barcode symbol composed of disconnected dots. This barcode symbol is used to mark tobacco product packages such as cigarettes and e-cigarettes. It entails crucial information such as the pack contents, date, and lot details to ensure proper tracking and tracing throughout the supply chain. The improvement mainly comes from challenging scenarios where the DotCode is deformed, and where the dots are dispersed or blurry. Improved reading accuracy and reading rate for DotCode allows Dynamsoft to better address the needs of the tobacco industry.

"Optimizing barcode symbol support for applications ideal in the tobacco industry allows us to further address another large market that can benefit from Dynamsoft's enterprise-grade barcode reader SDK," said Amy Gu, CEO, and Co-Founder of Dynamsoft. "We will continue to optimize on Dynamsoft Barcode Reader with added symbol support and performance optimizations."

These improvements are available in the Dynamsoft Barcode Reader software development kit, version 9.4.

About Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK

Dynamsoft provides its barcode reader SDK to developers to more rapidly and cost-effectively deploy business-critical applications that rely on dependable barcode technology. A demo and trial are available. With the SDK, developers can embed barcode reading functionality in a web, desktop, or mobile application using just a few lines of code. This reduces development costs, saves project managers months of added development time, and significantly reduces long-term technical support resource needs and costs. The SDK supports various developer languages: Java, C++, C, .NET, Python, and JS.

The SDK offers built-in support for dozens of the most used barcode symbols. Optional modules are also available. One is to provide support for Direct Part Marking barcodes (DPM) where the symbol is marked, or etched, on an item for more industrial strength, like automotive parts, instead of a printed label. They require special capabilities to decode, often because of how they are used and elements in the field.

Another add-on module is Dynamsoft Panorama™ where a warehouse manager can receive a stitched image, from a collection of created images, of entire inventories, for a panoramic viewpoint of a warehouse situation, like missed barcode scans and their locations.

Finally, another module includes Intermediate Results Integration. This advanced and unique feature is not found in other barcode SDKs. With it, developers can access several data point results from the decoding process. These "intermediate image results" provide information that advanced users can employ in other workflows to improve efficiency or create new applications. There are many different types of intermediate image results produced in the process of decoding a barcode.

Pricing and Availability

Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK version 9.4 is now available for download from the Dynamsoft website, including a trial version. Pricing can be found on the website. Supported platforms include Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, and JavaScript. The SDK is provided with rich code samples. There are various technical support channels for the SDK, including email, chat, phone, an online knowledge base, and more.

About Dynamsoft Corp.

Dynamsoft Corp. provides enterprise-class TWAIN™ software development kits (SDK), a Barcode Reader SDK, and a Label Recognition SDK to help developers meet document imaging, scanning, barcode reader, and OCR extraction application requirements when developing web, desktop, or mobile document management and label reading applications. The imaging SDKs help today's businesses seeking to migrate from wasteful paper-based workflows to efficient paperless electronic document and records management. Thousands of customers use Dynamsoft's solutions. Customers include 3M®; EMC®; FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.; Fujitsu®; GE®; H&R Block®; HP®; IBM®, Intel®; Infosys®; Lockheed Martin®; Olympus®; Philips®; PricewaterhouseCoopers®; Samsung®; Siemens®; Symantec®; Unisys®; Verizon®; and more. The company also provides enterprise-grade version control software to help developers manage developer teams and projects. Dynamsoft is an associate member of the TWAIN Working Group that develops TWAIN standards. The company was founded in 2003. More information is available at http://www.dynamsoft.com.

Note: Whether noted or not, references to certain words may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/dynamsoft_barcode_reader_sdk_improved_reading_performance_for_stacked_skewed_and_perspective_distorted_1d_barcodes/prweb18873066.htm