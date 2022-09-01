Blinc launches Mascara Quiz Based on Lash Type

Blinc, the original pioneers of tubing mascara, now offers a quiz to help you find the best tubing mascara for your lash type and preferred style.

There are so many lash types, ranging from length, curl, volume and density. One mascara can't give everyone their desired look, let alone one tubing mascara. That's why Blinc has developed four varieties of tubing mascara, each specifically formulated for different lashes and mascara looks.

Because of Blinc's tubing mascara's superior, ultra longwearing performance, the public's interest has grown rapidly. To make it simple for anyone to find their perfect tubing mascara, Blinc has created a quick, five question quiz.

With Blinc's Tubing Mascara Quiz…



Avoid the buy & try cycle. Discover the best fit without spending any money.

Find out fast. Get your unique results (out of 350+ possible combinations) in less than 2 minutes.

Get the best fit. Lash length, volume, curl, and preferred style are all considered.

Get a discount. You'll receive a code for 20% off, for when you decide to buy.

About Blinc: Blinc is the original pioneer of tubing technology™ mascaras and eyeliners for almost three decades, continuously expanding its variety of tubing mascaras to include clean & vegan options, along with other ultra longwearing makeup. Often mimicked but never replicated, Blinc's tubing technology continues to offer unparalleled, ultra longwearing hold, ideal for active lifestyles, sensitive eyes, challenging climates and oily skin. It's the mascara for real life— lasting through eye-rubbing, tears, sweat, long days, and more.

