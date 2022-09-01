Distinctive, Interactive-Digital-Audio Magazine Combines Audio and Music Reviews, Fine Art Graphics, and Embedded Videos

AudioKeyReviews Media—the publisher of audio component and music reviews—prepares to publish the fifth issue of its distinctive, interactive, digital magazine—AudioKeyREVIEWS! Magazine (AKRM)

AudioKeyREVIEWS! Magazine (AKRM) is an exquisitely different HiFi—High Fidelity—audio magazine. This stunning digital publication is both a visual showpiece and a literary destination for hi-end audio enthusiasts and music lovers. The magazine features written and video reviews of personal and two-channel audio components from around the world, and music reviews from every conceivable genre. There are also informative columns from both male and female perspectives (a rarity in the audio world) that speak to music, incredible audio componentry, the art of listening to music, and music as medicine without the audio jargon. This is all to make AKRM more accessible to those new to HiFi and Personal Audio. AKRM utilizes dynamic embedded video content and fine art graphics to complement its substantial and informative written content by its various seasoned writers.

The Editor-in-Chief of AKRM, K. E. Heartsong (and it is his real name), believes that "music is art and art is music," as this aphorism graces the front and back inner cover of each magazine. Heartsong reports that the reader response to this juxtaposition of art, audio components, and reviews has been resounding. The comments have ranged from "Simply stunning," "Beautifully executed" to "It's refreshing to read a well-written audio magazine with such an artful approach." To date the AudioKeyREVIEWS! Magazine has accumulated 12+ million views for the first four issues. AKRM seeks to double those numbers by year's end!

Those who sign up for AudioKeyREVIEWS! Magazine, via the website, will receive the magazine free of charge, delivered via email every other month—January, March, May, July, September, November. Further, those who follow us on Pinterest or Instagram or Vimeo and comment will be eligible for a drawing which will find a single audio product—headphones, a DACs, speakers, a turntable a Digital Audio Player, or an integrated, etc—selected for each magazine issue. The product for the monthly drawing, offered via one of our sponsors, will range in price from $100 to $2,500.

