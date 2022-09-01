Former Financier To Open the First Highlands Ranch Teriyaki Madness Shop on September 1st

Local Denver resident Qing Hammell is opening her third Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop near Highlands Ranch Hospital in Highlands Ranch.

This September, Qing Hammell is bringing the Madness to Highlands Ranch with the opening of her newest Teriyaki Madness at 1525 Park Central Dr., Unit 300 on September 1st.

Hammell's Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop will offer huge, satisfying teriyaki bowls filled with addicting flavors and high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon and tofu with fresh, stir-fry veggies on a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The best part? They're healthy. Or not. The menu is fully customizable, so do your thing — we're not judging.

After an extremely successful career in finance with Countrywide Financial (Now Bank of America) and GMAC and various offshore funds, Hammell pursued her free-spirited passion for business and became an entrepreneur through the signing of a 6-unit development agreement with Teriyaki Madness. Hammell, a mother to three boys, is passionate about providing healthy and delicious food to her local community which primarily consists of families and healthcare workers. Her first two locations in Denver are integral parts of their communities and she hopes to invoke the same feeling with her new location in Highlands Ranch.

To celebrate, Hammell is inviting locals out to the shop's grand opening, with events from 9/1/2022 through 9/7/2022. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

9/1/2022 to 9/2/2022: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order online through the Teriyaki Madness app.

9/1/2022: The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. Any customer who places an order through the Teriyaki Madness app between 9/1/2022 and 9/7/2022 will be entered to be one of five winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year, or one of twenty winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

9/3/2022: $1 from every regular bowl purchased will be donated to the Highlands Ranch Hospital Foundation. The UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital is a not-for-profit organization that depends on donations from individuals, families, corporations and foundations to ensure its continued excellence in patient care, education for healthcare professionals and research.

"In my last career, I found corporate lunches to be the same mundane choices of sandwiches and salads," Hammell said. "Once I discovered the unique and healthy offering that Teriyaki Madness brought to the table, I knew it would be the perfect fit for the hard working people and families of Highlands Ranch."

"We couldn't be more excited about the new shop in Highlands Ranch," said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. "This is a vibrant community with an awesome food scene, and we're eager to contribute. Most importantly, we found the perfect franchisee partner in Hammell, who has already proven a fantastic member of our franchise family and is well prepared to make the most of this opportunity."

Teriyaki Madness is expanding rapidly in markets across the U.S. and was named the number one Fastest-Growing Big Restaurant Chain in 2021 by Restaurant Business. With 70+ signed agreements this year, Teriyaki Madness is continuing to change the franchising industry. Now, the brand is leveraging that momentum for an even bigger 2022.

"We've faced plenty of challenges, and Teriyaki Madness continues to prove resilient," Haith said. "Few businesses experienced the kind of growth we've achieved in 2020, 2021 and now 2022, and we have no plans to slow down anytime soon. Hammell's new location in Highlands Ranch is a key step forward in our growth plan."

For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Highlands Ranch, visit the restaurant's official website, http://www.TeriyakiMadness.com.

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS:

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises, FastCasual's Movers and Shakers in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, the Inc. 5000 list for four straight years, and was named the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the United States by Restaurant Business in 2021. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has more than 100 shops open, with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/former_financier_to_open_the_first_highlands_ranch_teriyaki_madness_shop_on_september_1st/prweb18866892.htm