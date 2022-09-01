August's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Ben Affleck, Richard Gere & Brad Pitt

Ben Affleck, Richard Gere & Brad Pitt made real estate news in August. And Donald Trump's very first mansion is back on the market. Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

August's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News

"Ben Affleck Lists Bachelor Mansion"

Just a few weeks after getting hitched to Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas, Ben Affleck has listed his seven-bedroom Pacific Palisades home for $30 million. Ben bought the 13,500-square-foot home in 2018 for $19 million, after his divorce from Jennifer Garner. Lopez and Affleck are renting a home until renovations are complete on Jen's Bel Air mansion.

"Richard Gere Buys Paul Simon's Connecticut Home"

The news that Paul Simon and wife, Edie Brickell, sold their 31-acre New Cannan, Connecticut home for $10.8 million is a couple of months old, but there is more to the deal. Property records show that the buyer is Richard Gere. Gere is a longtime home owner in the area, including the 12,000-square-foot Strongheart Manor he sold to Matt Lauer in 2016 for $33 million.

"Brad Pitt Expands Real Estate Collection"

Brad Pitt recently purchased one of California's most historic and interesting homes. Built around 1918 in Carmel Highlands, the home was built from local-sourced sandstone and granite on a rocky cliff. Pitt paid $40 million for the property. Brad has bought and sold a number of homes in the United States and Europe, including the Brad and Jennifer honeymoon home that he and Jennifer Aniston owned from 2001 to 2006.

"Amber Heard's Desert Home Sold"

Finally some good news for Amber Heard! Amber just sold her three-bedroom, six-acre desert home in California's Yucca Valley for $1.05 million. One of the property's features is an 110-foot bridge to a mountainside gazebo.

"Donald Trump's First Mansion Back On Market"

Donald Trump was only 35 in 1982 when he and wife, Ivana, purchased their first mansion, a 5.8-acre home on a peninsula in Greenwich, Connecticut for $4 million. After many changes and additions and a series of for-sale listings over the years, Donald Trump's first mansion is back on the market at $29.9 million.

"Conan O'Brien's Beach Home"

Conan O'Brien has listed his Carpinteria, California beach home with 50 feet of oceanfront for $16.5 million. The property includes a two-bedroom home that has been fully updated and a second building that Conan used as a children's playroom-gym with storage. Carpenteria is about 80 miles from Los Angeles and home for a number of Hollywood celebrities, including Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher.

"Prolific Producer Sidney Sheldon's Palm Springs Home"

Sidney Sheldon's Palm Springs home is for sale at $9.25 million. Sheldon was a success in movies where he won an Academy Award in 1947, on Broadway where he won a Tony Award in 1959, and television where he wrote and produced "The Patty Duke Show," "I Dream of Jeannie" and "Hart to Hart." He then began writing novels, including #1 on The New York Times Best Seller list, "The Other Side of Midnight." Sidney owned the 8,058-square-foot home from the mid-1970s until he died in 2007.

"Ozzie & Sharon's Historic Mansion"

Ozzie and Sharon Osbourne are asking $18 million for their 1920's-era home in LA's Hancock Park neighborhood. The home's features include an Old Hollywood-style screening theater, 11,565 square feet and six bedrooms.

"Hugh Jackman's $22 Million New York Penthouse"

Hugh Jackman recently paid $22 million for one of New York's nicest penthouses. Jackman's new Manhattan home includes 4,675 square feet, three bedrooms, 14-foot-high floor-to-ceiling windows, and postcard views of the Hudson River. Hugh recently sold his West Village condo for $38.9 million.

"Janet Jackson Sells In New York"

Janet Jackson has sold her New York apartment for $8.8 million. Janet was asking $8.95 million for the three-bedroom apartment she bought in 1998 for $2.8 million. The home features 10-foot-high ceilings and views of Central Park.

