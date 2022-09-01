Privé Jets takes the World Travel Awards' Leading Private Jet Charter Awards

The World Travel Awards declares Privé Jets as "North America's Leading Private Jet Charter" as well as "Caribbean's Leading Private Jet Charter". The award show celebrates the commitment to excellence from key players in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

The World Travel Awards has declared Privé Jets as "North America's Leading Private Jet Charter" as well as "Caribbean's Leading Private Jet Charter" provider at the 29th annual World Travel Awards Gala Ceremony which took place on Wednesday 31st August 2022 at Sandals Montego Bay in Jamaica. The award show celebrates the commitment to excellence from key players in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

The World Travel Awards is considered to be the region's most prestigious travel and tourism event of the year, bringing together all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries to reward and celebrate the excellence of key players in the Caribbean & North American markets.

In previous years, Privé Jets has also won the "Leading Private Jet Charter" in other regions such as South America, continuously making its mark as one of the most recognized private jet charter providers in the world. "We have worked daily to build Privé Jets with a logistics and operations team that is second to none. Our commitment to always improve our client experience is paying off as win-win situations don't come along often, especially in today's competitive private aviation climate," said Andres Arboleda. Privé Jets COO.

About Privé Jets

Founded in 2007, Privé Jets has been a leading private air charter broker with access to over 7,000 aircraft worldwide. The company's mission is to always put its client's safety, time, and convenience at the core of everything they do. Privé Jets currently serves clients on all continents and schedules flights monthly in over 50 countries. For more information about Privé Jets visit http://www.privejets.com

About World Travel Awards

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region. For more information about WTA visit http://www.worldtravelawards.com

