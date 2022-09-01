Globee® Awards Issues call for Chief Information Security Officer of the Year Nominations

CISOs and CSOs from all over the world can apply.
The Globee® Awards, organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, is now accepting nominations for Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of the Year from all over the world. CISOs focus on maintaining information and data security.
Learn more about the 2023 Cybersecurity World Awards and how to nominate CISOs here: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security/
CISOs can be nominated for their achievements in any of the following categories:
- CISO of the Year | Banking
- CISO of the Year | Business
- CISO of the Year | Consumer
- CISO of the Year | Financial Services
- CISO of the Year | FinTech
- CISO of the Year | Healthcare
- CISO of the Year | Information Technology
- CISO of the Year | Insurance
- CISO of the Year | Manufacturing
- CISO of the Year | Online or E-commerce
- CISO of the Year | Other
- CISO of the Year | Pharmaceutical
- CISO of the Year | Technology (all)
- CISO of the Year | Telecommunication
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cybersecurity World Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
