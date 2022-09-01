Advanced Medical Integration Maintains its Position on the Inc. 5000 List for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Advanced Medical Integration (AMI), announces it has been selected for Inc. 5000's annual list for the fifth year in a row.

Advanced Medical Integration (AMI), the nation's leading medical integration consulting group, announced it has been selected for Inc. 5000's annual list for the fifth year in a row. The list represents a unique look at the United States' fastest growing, most lucrative private companies within the nation's economy. Placing in the reputable magazine's "Health Service" category, AMI's approach to responsible pain management has garnered the attention of medical clinics across the country.

"We're honored to have received this recognition for the fifth year in a row," says Mike Carberry, AMI's Founder and Vice President of Professional Relations. "AMI has so much to offer when it comes to healthcare and we've built a culture that believes in the value of allowing the body to holistically heal without the use of prescription drugs. Being named to Inc. 5000 is a testament to the achievements of our clients, staff and the value of our approach to medicine."

Since 2013, AMI has integrated over 600 clinics across the nation, creating the future for responsible healthcare. They're committed to helping medical professionals save lives while also providing revenue-generating consultation. In 2021 alone, AMI has helped its clients generate over $74 million and is on track to beat this number for 2022. "The growth we've seen with our clients is extremely exciting," says Coleen Carberry, President and Co-Founder of AMI. "Making the Inc 5000 list is a reflection of how the success of our clients is not only our success, but a reflection on the number of patients our doctors help each day."

AMI shares this prestige with companies such as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patigonia, and several other global brands who have gained recognition as Inc. 5000 honorees.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. AMI is celebrating its fifth consecutive year on the list.

About Advanced Medical Integration

AMI has 20 years of medical practice consulting experience, personal guidance, and oversight of highly trained expert, ensuring practices overcome their local competitors. They support medical practices in scaling their business through integration and expansion. Most importantly, AMI's systems, resources, and strategy deliver better patient outcomes without the use of opioids.

AMI teaches healthcare practice owners how to not only survive, but to thrive throughout the next decade by aligning the services of their clinics with those that are most beneficial for the patient. In addition to exceptional patient outcomes, the processes and systems of practices are philosophically sound, fully compliant, and also profitable for the practice.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools,connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.

For more information, visit http://www.amidoctors.com

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/9/prweb18872931.htm