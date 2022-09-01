RationAle Brewing™ Partners with Breakthru Beverage Group to Expand Distribution Across Colorado, on the Brink of Introducing its Latest Non-Alcoholic Craft Brews

The Colorado expansion comes after gaining immense traction amongst consumers throughout California retailers and via nationwide online availability and marks the first introduction of its new 6-packs of 12 oz. cans

RationAle Brewing™ (https://rationalebrewing.com/) is taking its San Diego-born, Sonoma-brewed non-alcoholic craft beers and heading east, with the announcement of its partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group (http://www.breakthrubev.com), a leading North American distributor of the world's top beer brands, to support the brand's expansion into Colorado, the first expansion state after launching in California. In conjunction with the distribution across Colorado, RationAle is introducing its four different Brews without the Booze™ in six-pack cartons of 12 oz. cans, for the first time since launching in late 2021.

"Our partnership with Breakthru Beverage couldn't have come at a better time, as we have built such strong momentum in the California market, equipping us with a winning playbook for our first foray across state lines," shares Jamie Fay, Founder of RationAle Brewing. "Breakthru is the gold standard of what a distribution partner should be. We're honored to be welcomed into its portfolio of best-in-class beer, wine and spirits brands, to seize the immense opportunity within the non-alcoholic beer category, which is increasing at a more-rapid pace than ever."

Having added two new flavors to its current product line, alcohol-conscious consumers and craft beer enthusiasts alike can now enjoy RationAle's West Coast IPA and New England Hazy IPA — adding to the current fan favorites: Citrus Hazy IPA and Mexican Lager — which are now in-store and online for nationwide shipping at RationAleBrewing.com.

"While Breakthru is very strong in the craft beer category, we have a limited number of non-alcoholic (NA) options. To best position us for growth in the NA beer space, we needed to partner with the right brand. Bringing RationAle in adds huge value to our establishment as well as for the Colorado consumer," said Shane Cahill VP of Sales, Breakthru Beverage Colorado. "Jamie is passionate about supplying the best-tasting product and that's ultimately what's going to drive people to RationAle. My goal would be for RationAle to be a top 10 brand in our portfolio and once you get ‘liquid to lips,' I feel that's an achievable goal."

On the homefront, in California, RationAle has been gaining extensive traction and building out the non-alcoholic craft beer set in the fridges of Erewhon Market, Mollie Stone's, Olivers, Lassen's, Seaside Market and more.

"When I launched RationAle nearly a year ago to offer up a great tasting, quality alternative to those of us seeking moderation, I couldn't have imagined where we would be at this stage of the game: Four completely-crushable flavors of NA craft brews, incredible retail partnerships, and a presence in both CA and CO," said Fay. "To say we're stoked for what lies ahead would be a complete understatement."

Launched in late 2021, RationAle Brewing has added variety, flavor and innovation to the fast-growing U.S. non-alcohol beer category, providing brew-loving consumers with rational options to enjoy craft beer in moderation. All of RationAle's taste-forward brews are served in 12oz. cans, made with high-quality ingredients and in small batches, mimicking the bold, refreshing taste of traditional craft beer.

The new West Coast IPA and New England Hazy IPA, like its original two SKU's, are crafted in small batches and go through a proprietary dealcoholization process that maintains the integrity of the original craft brew.

The West Coast IPA is a throwback to the classic Indian Pale Ale taste with dry, bitter hops balanced by notes of fresh pine and citrus, while the New England Hazy IPA is a juicy, hazy IPA with tropical notes of stone fruit.

As of this month, all of RationAle's Brews without the Booze are available via RationAleBrewing.com (https://rationalebrewing.com/) and continue to carve out desirable beer fridge real estate in strategic retail and on-premise partners, with more being added in the coming months.

To learn more and shop for RationAle Brewing, visit http://www.rationalebrewing.com.

About RationAle Brewing™:

RationAle Brewing™ offers an innovative variety of small-batch, non-alcoholic craft beers for those seeking to embrace moderation while drinking consciously and living boldly.

Founded in 2021 by Jamie Fay and officially launching into the non-alcohol craft beer category in early 2022, RationAle is rooted in the idea of embracing moderation without sacrifice, quickly establishing itself as the official beer of moderation.

RationAle's four brews without booze are produced using a proprietary distillation technology to gently remove alcohol from the brewed beer, with minimal effects on its integrity and overall quality. With the recent launch of The Original Rationale West Coast IPA and New England Hazy IPA, RationAle's 12 oz. cans (at $16/six-pack) are now available online at http://www.rationalebrewing.com, shipping nationwide, in addition to retail and on-premise locations throughout California and Colorado.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is a leading North American beverage wholesaler driving innovation in the marketplace with a nimble and insightful approach to business. Breakthru is proud to be family-owned and operated, bringing valued expertise to its operations across the U.S. and Canada. The company employs more than 7,000 associates representing a portfolio of premier wine, spirit, and beer brands totaling more than $6 billion in annual sales.

