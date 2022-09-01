SPEE3D Metal 3D Printer First in the World to Print Parts on US Naval Ship

WarpSPEE3D Additive Manufacturing Technology Successfully Used in US Navy's REPTX Exercise Requirements

SPEE3D, makers of the world's fastest metal 3D printers, announced its WarpSPEE3D printer is the first ever to print parts on a US Naval ship successfully. SPEE3D's additive manufacturing technology was chosen as part of NAVSEA's REPTX exercise, currently conducted as part of ANTX-Coastal Trident 2022.at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, California.

The WarpSPEE3D printer test successfully printed the part - a three-inch bronze anchor – five times while the vessel was engaged at sea. Parts were printed with the same results and within just six minutes each time. In addition, the SPEE3D team assisted other companies with their trials, helping print a wide range of applications, including pressure fittings for pipes, protective boxes for naval equipment, and manufacturing mechanisms for robotic arms.

"Our goal during REPTX was to successfully test WarpSPEE3D's deployable technology to print maritime military parts on demand and in various sea conditions. We're thrilled the results are favorable and that SPEE3D is the world's first to print parts on a ship," said Steven Camilleri, Co-Founder and CTO of SPEE3D. "We understand the operational, economic, and supply chain issues the military faces and look forward to continuing to work with US Defense to help solve some of these challenges."

REPTX is currently being conducted as part of ANTX-Coastal Trident 2022, which has over 60 naval, academia, and industry participants. The trial consists of a series of technical demonstrations, field experiments, and exercises, both discussion, and operations-based.

REPTX aims to identify, validate and implement new technologies – including additive manufacturing – to help reduce supply chain issues, perform maintenance operations more efficiently, and limit travel time back to port.

SPEE3D's patented technology is 1000 times faster than other metal 3D printers. Uniquely, SPEE3D harnesses the power of kinetic energy rather than relying on high-power lasers and expensive gasses, allowing printing at affordable production costs. Parts can be printed anywhere in minutes from over 12 material sets, including copper, stainless steel, titanium, high-strength aluminum, and nickel-based carbides. WarpSPEE3D is the world's first large-format metal 3D printer to use SPEE3D's technology.

About SPEE3D

SPEE3D is a cutting-edge metal additive manufacturing technology supplier dedicated to the research, development, and delivery of metal 3D printers and integrated systems utilizing its patented cold-spray technology. SPEE3D products enable significantly faster, lower-cost, and more scalable production than traditional metal printing techniques for a wide range of metals, including copper, stainless steel, titanium, high-strength aluminum, and nickel-based carbides.

